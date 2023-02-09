Charlotte Ritchie: 5 Things To Know About The Actress Playing Joe’s New Love In ‘You’ Season 4

Charlotte is part of the new crew in You season 4.

Charlotte plays Kate, who crosses paths with Joe.

Charlotte is known for her roles in Call the Midwife and Ghosts.

You is getting a heavy dose of British talent in season 4. Charlotte Ritchie has joined the cast as Kate, who becomes Joe Goldberg’s new love interest. The 33-year-old is well known in the world of British TV.

For those who aren’t familiar with Charlotte’s world, you’re probably wondering: who is Charlotte Ritchie? She’s going to be a pivotal character in You moving forward. Here’s everything you need to know about the actress.

1. Charlotte plays Kate in You season 4.

Charlotte’s character is new in the You universe and makes her first appearance in season 4. Kate is a director at an art gallery. She is smart, fiercely independent, and immediately suspicious of Jonathan (a.k.a. Joe Goldberg). Kate starts out dating Malcolm, one of Joe’s new co-workers. Over the course of the season, Joe and Kate find themselves drawn closer and closer together.

2. Charlotte rose to fame while starring in Call the Midwife.

Charlotte played Nurse Barbara Gilbert in Call the Midwife for seasons 4 through 7. Her character tragically died of septicemia. She went on to join the cast of the British series Ghosts and played Alison Cooper. She also starred in the series Dead Pixels.

3. Charlotte hails from London.

Charlotte was raised in Clapham, London. She keeps her personal life private and doesn’t have any social media. Charlotte does have a brother named Luke.

4. Charlotte is a singer.

Charlotte was part of the band All Angels. She’s also worked on music with her brother Luke. They released the EP Light of Another in 2014.

5. Charlotte attended college.

The actress earned a degree in English and drama at the University of Bristol. She finished up college while filming the series Fresh Meat, her first breakout role.