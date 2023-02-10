Lizzo Says She & Adele Got ‘So Drunk’ From Wine & Tequila Flasks At The Grammys

Lizzo had a bottle of tequila she was saving for Adele. The 34-year-old “Good as Hell” hitmaker revealed that she and the “Easy On Me” songstress, also 34, got drunk together at the 2023 Grammys, which took place on Sunday, Feb. 5. “I was so drunk. Me and Adele were drinking so much that we didn’t even really know what the categories were at this point,” she claimed during a Feb. 10 appearance on the Elvis Duran and the Morning Show. “We were like, ‘Wait. Did they do best new artist?’ We didn’t even know when it was time and they would just call out names so we were like, ‘Smile, smile.'”

Later on in the interview, Lizzo admitted that she brought a flask of tequila for herself and a flask of white wine for the “Hello” singer. “I brought it for Adele and then I drank hers,” she confessed. Lizzo, who won record of the year for “About Damn Time”, also said she was in “total shock” when her name was called because she “didn’t expect to win at all.” Seems like a great night!

When she was on stage accepting her Grammy Award, the “Truth Hurts” singer even shared with the crowd that she and Adele were having the time of their lives. “Let me tell you something: Me and Adele having a good time just enjoying ourselves, just rooting for our friends. So this is an amazing night. This is so unexpected,” she said, seemingly in utter shock. When the camera panned to Adele, she was out of her seat with a huge smile on her face cheering Lizzo on. She also received a standing ovation from Taylor Swift, Beyonce, and her family.

Lizzo continued showing how much fun she had at the Grammys online. She took to TikTok to share her acceptance speech, a photoshoot with Beyonce and Adele from their seats, and her enthusiasm for Harry Styles when he won his first-ever Grammy for album of the year for Harry’s House. She was right next to Harry, 29, when his name was called, and she did not hesitate a second to jump out of her seat and cheer him on as she recorded. While the video mostly focused on Harry (besides when she put her phone on Adele, who asked why she was on camera), Lizzo could be heard yelling in excitement for the former One Direction member, including some expletives.

Of course, Lizzo was on the stage to perform her hit single “About Damn Time” as well as “Special”, which were backed by a choir. Lizzo’s powerful, feel-good performance brought the audience to their feet and received widespread applause from onlookers at home. Lizzo herself even gushed about how proud she was of her performance alongside a clip of it that she shared to social media. “Can I say IM SO PROUD OF MY VOCALS!!! Like… I been working on my voice for the last couple years… some people think I’m a born singer but I’m a rapper first!” she wrote. “I wanna thank God & my vocal coach for getting me here”.