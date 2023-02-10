Cara Delevingne Rocks Sexy Thong Swimsuit On Tropical Vacation In Cabo San Lucas: Photo

Cara Delevingne looked fabulous when she posed in a sexy swimsuit while on vacation in Cabo, Mexico. The 30-year-old posted a photo on Instagram wearing a black one-piece thong swimsuit while taking a dip in the pool.

Cara posted the photo of herself with the caption, “Nice view,” and while the view of the ocean and sunset were gorgeous, it was her toned behind in the Savage x Fenty swimsuit that she might have been referring to. The one-piece was skintight and super high-rise on the sides while the back was completely cut out and had a thong bottom that put her bare butt on full display.

Earlier in the day, Cara posted a photo of herself in the swimsuit, but this time from the front. The plunging swimsuit had a super low-cut scoop neckline with thin crisscross straps across the front that revealed ample cleavage. The bathing suit featured a keyhole cutout on the front while the sides of the suit rose up high on her hips and waist.

In another photo posted from her trip, Cara rocked a red patterned two-piece outfit featuring a button-down shirt with super short and tight short shorts. She topped her look off with black sandals, a black straw hat, and sunglasses.

Cara has been on a roll with her outfits lately and aside from her vacation looks, she recently wore a bright blue Fendi Nylon Jumpsuit. The long-sleeve silky jumpsuit featured a zipper down the bodice and a cinched-in waist and she accessorized with a pair of slouchy white leather Lesilla Eva Ankle Boots and a metallic blue smokey eye.

As if her outfits couldn’t get any better, the night before that, she attended a Stella McCartney x Adidas event when she wore a tiny black cutout Stella McCartney Stellawear Bandeau Bra with a pair of tight, high-waisted black Stella McCartney Scuba Leggings and a Stella McCartney Cropped Leather Bomber Jacket on top.