Chrishell Stause Undergoes Surgery To Remove Ovarian Cyst After ‘Unexplained Cramps’

Feel better soon! Chrishell Stause shared a bit about a recent health scare on Instagram this week. The Selling Sunset star, 41, revealed she underwent “minor surgery” after suffering some serious cramps.

The reality favorite took to social media to share her experience with fans on Feb. 8, 2023. Posting straight from her hospital bed in the Instagram Story, she told followers, “Had a minor surgery today and had a large ovarian cyst removed.”

Chrishell seemed to be recovering just fine, as she went on the thank her physician, Dr. Hakakha, “for taking such good care of me.” The star said she was happy to have support, going on to say she was “Feeling good and being looked after by [purple heart emoji.] ” Chrishell finished with some advice for fans, telling them not to wait if they’re experiencing any PMS pain. “If you have bad unexplained cramps, don’t ignore it!” she urged followers.

The star’s health update comes not long after she was able to offer HollywoodLife some EXCLUSIVE insight into her relationship with non-binary rocker G Flip. Chrishell explained why they’ve had to be protective about their romance while catching up with HL backstage at The American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection Concert.

There, she told us, “It’s something that we’re both really proud of, and we love each other so much, and so at the end of the day, if someone’s love for someone upsets you, then that’s a sad thing.” Unfortunately, she was inundated with anti-LGBTQ hate after going public with her partner in May of 2022.

But Chrishell said she and G Flip learned to ignore the haters early on, telling us, “People were already making their judgments and coming up with crazy, different conclusions [about us.] It’s one of those things where the actual story is not as salacious as people think!” The star went on to call their love “A beautiful story,” telling fans “It was one of those things where it’s something we’re really proud of and just feeling comfortable in and feeling how strong we are as a couple, so allowing people to be let in a little bit.”