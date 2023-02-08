RHONJ’s Teresa Giudice Teaches Drew Barrymore How To Flip A Table: Watch

Nothing screams Real Housewives like a table flip! TV personality Teresa Giudice, 50, recreated the iconic The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 1 finale with actress Drew Barrymore, 47, during the Feb. 8 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show. Drew sat down with Teresa with their own individual white linen-covered tables complete fine dining dinnerware and proved she’s still got it. “I mean I love you! I get that!”, the 47-year-old gushed after re-watching the famous scene. Then Teresa got down to business and told Drew to think of “something that makes you really, really angry.” Finally, the two ladies stood up dramatically and recited, “You were f****** engaged 19 times? You stupid b****!”, and then flipped over the tables.

Right before the duo threw the tables across the stage, Teresa explained to the Charlie’s Angels star what led to the explosive moment. “Think of something that makes you really, really angry,” she began. “Like if your boyfriend cheated on you… like if a girlfriend betrayed you, because she wasn’t going after my girlfriend so I was sticking up for my girlfriend.” Despite this new recollection of the scenario, many fans might recall that Teresa was arguing with her co-star Danielle Staub at the time and when Danielle told her to “pay attention PUH-lease”, Teresa was filled with rage.

Earlier in the interview, Drew asked the 50-year-old what was her favorite life outcome after becoming a star on the show. When Teresa listed becoming a best-selling author and not being a “mean person”, Drew made sure to chime in that that’s not the reason she became a TV legend. “Well, that show’s also going for the big moment,” the Golden Globe winner noted. “I don’t think they would love you sitting around being a nice quite person. That’s not what this show is.” However, the red-haired beauty still called Teresa’s table flip “an iconic moment.”

The interview with Drew comes just one day after Teresa told E! News on Tuesday that she wished her co-star Margaret Josephs, 55, would’ve skipped her wedding. “If she was supporting Melissa [Gorga], she should have never came at all,” she told the outlet, referring to the ongoing feud she’s had with the Melissa and her husband, Joe Gorga. “That’s what a true friend really does, not just try to come, of course, to not miss an epic wedding of the year for a photo op and then leave,” she said of her co-star Rachel Fuda, missing the special day. “If you support your friend, she shouldn’t have came at all.”

Teresa is one of the original cast members of the RHONJ, which premiered over 14 years ago in 2009. Not only is she one of the OGs of NJ, but Teresa’s famous return home from prison was also documented on Season 7 of the show. During the Bravo series, Teresa’s life with her ex-husband Joe Giudice was documented, however, the celebrity couple divorced in 2020. Since then, the brunette beauty found love once more and married Luis Ruelas, 47, in 2020.