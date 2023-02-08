Salma Hayek Stuns In Sequin Gown, Plunging Cutout Dress & More Sexy Looks For ‘Glamour’ Cover

Another day, another magazine cover for Salma Hayek, who landed the February cover of Glamour magazine. The 56-year-old slayed the cover shoot in a ton of stunning dresses from a sequin cowl neck number to a sexy black cutout frock.

On one cover from the shoot, Salma rocked a skintight black, three-quarter-sleeve Saint Laurent dress. The dress featured an incredibly plunging V-neckline that revealed ample cleavage. As if the dress couldn’t get any sexier, there was a gaping cut out on the front of the dress, showing off her toned abs and tiny waist. She accessorized the look with a pair of Versace pumps and Boucheron jewels including a pair of dangling, emerald green earrings.

Another cover pictured Salma rocking a spaghetti strap pink sequin Gucci dress with a low-cut, cowl neckline. The sequin maxi was slouchy on the bodice and had a fitted skirt with a long sheer white tulle train behind her. She accessorized with a Boucheron ring and a curly updo.

Perhaps our favorite photo from the shoot was Salma’s plummeting black velvet Saint Laurent dress. The long-sleeve robe dress had a V-neckline that ended all the way at her belly button and she wore a white bra underneath. The side of the skirt featured a hip-high slit that put her long, toned, bare legs on display and she accentuated her pins with a pair of metallic silver platform Giuseppe Zanotti heels. From her distressed, sheer pink Gabriela Hearst dress to her plunging tan ruffled Gucci mini dress, Salma’s outfits throughout the shoot did not disappoint.

Salma’s Glamour cover was her second magazine cover that launched this week, as her cover of GQ Hype was also just released. For the cover, Salma wore a long-sleeve black Vivienne Westwood from Paumé dress with a plunging neckline that showed off major cleavage, styled with a satin black Trashy Lingerie corset and a pair of vintage Beladora earrings.