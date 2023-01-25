Salma Hayek Rocks See-Through Fishnet Dress To ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ Premiere In South Beach: Photo

Salma Hayek can always be counted on for a standout fashion moment. But she outdid even herself as she arrived for the South Beach premiere of Magic Mike’s Last Dance wearing a daring ensemble! The Eternals star, 56, arrived rocking a completely see through fishnet black dress, embellished with colorful floral appliques and paired with a skimpy pair of bikini bottoms and matching bra. The mom of one pulled her hair into a dramatic high ponytail and accessorized with a green handbag, layered necklaces, platform heels, and classic hoop earrings. Her makeup glam was perfection in neutral tones.

Salma opened up about the role back in December. “It’s very physically challenging,” she told ET of an already famous steamy lap dance scene. “My goodness. You just wait to see. It’s complicated.” She also hilariously dished on what it was like to show up to work on the set. “I play a strong woman,” she told the outlet of her character, Maxandra Mendoza. “You know what was my day going into the office? I would just sit around and watch, like, 12 men, semi-naked dancing and doing pirouettes. And I got to boss them around.”

As for her iconic sense of red-carpet style, she spoke about how it can “reinvent” in a 2015 interview. “I think the fun thing about fashion is that it’s a place where you can exercise your own creativity and you can make a reinvention of yourself every day,” she told Glamour’s UK edition at the time. And what’s the flip side of that?

“I think the bad part of fashion is when instead of being an exploration of your own identity, you try to copy everyone else then it’s not healthy,” she added. “It’s not satisfying.” She mixes things up, she said, with “color.”

“I love to add color,” she told the outlet. “I like to do a lot of basic colors like black or beige and then have an accessory that has color. Like a great scarf. I have this Alexander McQueen scarf from the Damien Hurst collection. When I wear it, even if my other clothes are really simple, it’s just something. Or even a colorful hat or a great pair of boots and a bag if it’s colorful.”