Salma Hayek Slays In Plunging Black Corset Dress For Sexy ‘GQ Hype’ Cover: Photos

Salma Hayek is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit and that’s exactly what she did on the cover of GQ Hype. The 56-year-old rocked a stunning black corset dress with a super low-cut neckline that revealed ample cleavage.

On the cover, Salma rocked a long-sleeve black Vivienne Westwood from Paumé dress with a plunging neckline that showed off major cleavage. On top of the dress, Salma wore a satin black Trashy Lingerie bustier top that cinched in her waist. She accessorized her look with a pair of vintage Beladora earrings and gorgeous glam featuring straight, slicked-back hair, a sultry smokey eye, and a glossy nude lip.

Another one of our favorite photos from the shoot pictured Salma wearing a one-shoulder black Vivienne Westwood dress that had a cutout on her waist. The slink gown hugged her frame perfectly and she accessorized with gold bangles, a Sophie Buhai ring, and Beladora earrings.

As if Salma’s outfits couldn’t get any sexier, she threw on a tan Bottega Veneta dress with an incredibly low neckline that put her cleavage on full display. The dress tied around her waist and had a loose bodice but fitted skirt. She tied her look together with Beladora cuffs and earrings, as well as a pair of Larroudé shoes.

Salma has been on a roll lately with her outfits and aside from these dresses, she attended the 2023 Golden Globe Awards when she wore a stunning Gucci sheer sequined gown with bead and fringe details. The actress accessorized her look with diamond drop earrings, while her dark brunette hair was styled in a messy-chic chignon.