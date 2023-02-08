Kate Winslet Gushes Over Leo DiCaprio’s ‘Magnetic’ Energy On ‘Titanic’ Set In Anniversary Video

There’s no love story quite like Jack and Rose. Kate Winslet reflects on Titanic as the iconic movie turns 25. Kate recalls how effortless it was working alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, the Jack to her Rose.

“Once I started working with Leo, we were able to kind of find our own rhythm,” Kate says in a new video. ‘He had this effervescent energy that was really magnetic. I remember thinking, “This is going to be fun. We’re definitely going to get along.’ And we just really did.”

Titanic first hit theaters on December 19, 1997. The movie captivated audiences around the world and went on to become the highest-grossing movie of all time until Avatar was released in 2010. Titanic made global superstars out of Kate and Leo. They’ve remained best friends after 25 years.

The epic film revolves around the love story between Jack and Rose. Even after nearly 3 decades, their love story remains one of the most coveted onscreen romances. And that’s exactly what director James Cameron wanted.

“There’s only one Titanic. I knew I’ve got to do this movie, but what’s my hook? And then it popped into my head: it’s a love story. I walked into the studio and I said, ‘Romeo & Juliet on that ship.’ And the rest is history,” James says.

Fans still debate to this day about whether or not Jack could have fit on the floating door after the ship sinks. As we all know, Rose survives but Jack dies in the frigid waters. “Jack might’ve lived, but there’s a lot of variables,” James noted in a new special Titanic: 25 Years Later With James Cameron. The director performed scientific tests to prove if Jack could have lived to see another day.

To celebrate Titanic turning 25, the movie will be re-released to theaters in 3D 4K HDR and high-frame-rate on February 9. Don’t miss seeing Titanic on the big screen one more time!