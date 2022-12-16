Kate Winslet Breaks Silence On ‘Titanic’ Door Controversy 25 Years Later & Gives Definitive Answer: Watch

For the past 25 years, Titanic fans have questioned whether or not Jack could have fit on the floating door with Rose in the middle of the ocean after the boat sank. The debate came up during Kate Winslet‘s new interview with Joshua Horowitz, who showed the 47-year-old actress an old video of Leonardo DiCaprio, 48, being asked about the “biggest movie controversy of all time.” Leo said he had “no comment” about the debate, but Kate had much more to say about it to Josh.

“I don’t f***ing know. That’s the answer. I don’t f***ing know,” Kate said. “One thing I can tell you. If you put two adults on a standup paddle board, it becomes immediately unstable. I actually don’t believe that we would have survived if we had both gotten on that door. It would not have been a sustainable idea.”

The Oscar winner gave a definitive answer and noted that now everyone’s “heard it here for the first time” about her opinion on the Titanic door debate. “Yes he could have fit on that door, but it would not have stayed afloat,” Kate said.

Kate stars in the new Avatar sequel, which reunites her with Titanic director James Cameron two and a half decades later. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Kate revealed how working with James on Avatar: The Way of Water has been so different from Titanic. “You couldn’t compare the two. The two films are so different,” Kate told the outlet. “Literally, the only common thread is there’s water in both of them, but water that is there for different reasons, behaves in totally different ways. These experiences were so far apart.”

“I turned 21 on that shoot. I am now 47 years old. It’s a very, very, very long time ago,” she added of her Titanic experience. “Jim, as a director, as a person, you know, we are just both different, older, have hopefully learned a lot more in terms of how to tell stories and be creative contributors and collaborators.”