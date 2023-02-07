Grimes Debuts Bright Neon Green Hair Makeover In New Photos: See Transformation

If there’s one thing for sure about Grimes, it is that she is not afraid to take risks with her appearance. The 34-year-old singer just proved that when she debuted a new neon green hair color on Instagram.

Grimes got her hair done by celebrity hairstylist Kacey Welch, who gave Grimes a custom neon, fairy look using Welch’s line of premium Silk Weft extensions. Grimes posted the selfie of her new hair with the caption, “I have annexed the mushroom kingdom.” In the photo, Grime’s new long neon green hair was down and straight with some ponytails and braids throughout, which were fastened with colorful scrunchies.

Tied around her head was a blue knit floral and ruffle hat while a pair of massive pink round sunglasses covered up her face. She topped her new look off with a long-sleeve green top and a brown vest on top.

Grimes has been rocking a new fairy-inspired look recently and aside from this hairstyle, she recently posted another photo of herself with a shaved head and bright green blunt bangs. The bangs were shorter in the front and longer on the sides, and in the photo, she had super thin eyebrows with large, glossy brown lips. She styled her glam with a red velvet plunging corset top, a lace ruffled neck collar, and ripped-up knit sleeves.

Grimes has changed her appearance quite a lot over the years and back on August 15, 2022, she wrote, “2 years ago I made an appt with a great plastic surgeon, thought I might want to change things up by my mid 30s, but then I forgot and never thought about what I should do. Any face mods y’all think would look good on me? (Elf ears isn’t an option, that’s a separate quest).” After posting that, just a month later, in September 2022, she posted a photo of her face covered in bandages with the caption, “I did smthn crazy!” While she did not reveal what procedures she went through, she did post a photo of her face a few days later, and it looked much different, as she posted a selfie with much fuller lips and fuller cheeks.