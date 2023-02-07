David Hasselhoff’s Daughter Taylor Marries Fiancé Madison Fiore: Photos

David Hasselhoff‘s daughter Taylor Hasselhoff, 32, got married to her fiancé Madison Fiore, 33, on Saturday, February 4. The nuptials took place in front of 186 family members and friends at Ethereal Gardens in Escondido, California, according to PEOPLE, who shared the first photos from the wedding. Taylor looked gorgeous in her Pronovias white wedding dress, while Madison wore a white tuxedo with a black bowtie. “It was so great being able to bring everybody together from our families and friends, and have everybody in the same room,” Taylor told PEOPLE.

David, who shares Taylor and Hayley, 30, with his ex-wife Pamela Bach, walked the bride down the aisle at the ceremony to the song “Bittersweet Symphony.” Taylor revealed that she cried as soon as she saw her dad “because he was just such a big light in my life.” She also said, “He’s also just so supportive and so loving, and I know how much he cares about my wellbeing and my happiness.”

“So to see him so happy and just like, ‘You’re doing it!’ ” Taylor added about the Baywatch star. “Before I walked out, I had it all together and I felt fine until I saw him and I was like, ‘Oh crap.’ And I just started hysterically crying and I was like, ‘Pull it together.’ But it was just because he was so happy for me and his smile was so big and he was just like, ‘You look so beautiful.’ So it was just an honor to be able to walk down with him and see how happy he was for me to start this new journey.”

Taylor said that her and Madison — who she met on a Dating App — “were so, so happy” at their wedding. The Elvis Presley song “Can’t Help Falling In Love With You” was performed by a live band during the couple’s first dance, according to PEOPLE. “It was nice to see everything come to life after planning for so long. We’re so stoked!” Taylor also said.

Both of David’s daughters have followed in his acting footsteps. Taylor has starred in Rich Kids of Beverly Hills, Sharknado 4, Sunken City, and More than Puppy Love. As a young girl, Taylor even starred in a few episodes of her father’s Baywatch. She now works with Los Angeles-based real estate superstar Aaron Kirman and his team, selling multi-million dollar luxury properties.