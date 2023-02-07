Ben Affleck Steps Out For Coffee Run In 1st Photos Since Fans Mocked His Grammys Reactions

Need a little boost? Ben Affleck looked like he could use a nice dose of caffeine as he fetched his morning cup of Joe on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. The Batman actor, 50, grabbed some coffee with a friend in Santa Monica, looking ruggedly handsome while out the day after making a stir at the Grammys.

During music’s biggest night, Ben was captured yawning and staring blankly while people performed and joked around at the nearly four-hour ceremony. His behavior didn’t go unnoticed, however. At one point mid-show, Ben even appeared to get chastized by his wife, Jennifer Lopez.

He didn’t seem to be minding the online drama though, not hesitating to head out for his usual morning coffee. The Argo director looked stylish yet laid back in a blue plaid shirt button-up over a grey tee shirt. Distressed jeans, sunglasses, and matching navy Nikes tied together the casual look.

After picking up his beverage, the Boston native strolled around and sipped while chatting with a friend. Once they finished their drinks, they headed off to take on the rest of the day.

It was a busy weekend for Ben, who suited up for the Grammys with wife J. Lo on Sunday. While the couple looked picture-perfect for the cameras, things appeared to be less smooth IRL.

Fans were quick to catch an awkward moment between Ben and the beauty. The couple was seated front and center for the affair, which Trevor Noah hosted and where the “Let’s Get Loud” singer presented.

Ben looked sweet as he leaned over to whisper something into Jen’s ear. Finding the gesture far from romantic, J. Lo quickly jerked away and seemed to scold her husband. Once they realized cameras were rolling, the Shotgun Wedding star’s face softened into a smile before the show went on.

Ben Affleck wants to go home Jen. Everyone in this video looks like they are vibing to a different song 😂 pic.twitter.com/a3KlNyVskD — Sakshi Narula (@mssakshinarula) February 6, 2023

Though things seemed a little tense between Ben and wife, she later went online to gush about date night at the Grammys. Posting a photo of the couple to Instagram, J. Lo wrote, “Always the best time with my love, my husband.”

Fans also made fun of Ben’s less-than-enthusiastic reactions at the awards. The Oscar winner did little to hide his disinterest, with more than a few social media critics mocking his ultra-bored faces online. “Ben Affleck wants to go home Jen,” someone captioned a video of the moment on Twitter. Another joked, “Ben Affleck is how every man dragged to a couples baby shower looks.”