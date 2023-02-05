Paris Hilton Dazzles In Black Sequin Gown With Husband Carter Reum At Clive Davis GRAMMY Party

Paris Hilton took a little break from mommy duties over the weekend and enjoyed one of her favorite pastimes: slaying. The hotel heiress looked absolutely incredible in a sparkling black gown for the Clive Davis Grammy party in Hollywood on Feb. 4. Arriving hand-in-hand with her handsome husband Carter Reum, Paris stole the spotlight in the fabulous strapless number featuring a high slit and petite train.

The OG reality star made sure her hair and makeup were just as stunning as her dress! She styled her trademark blonde tresses up in a sophisticated bun, as she added a touch of lipstick and a smokey eye. Paris topped off her glamorous look with a sparkling diamond necklace and a bejeweled matching handbag.

The big night out comes only a few weeks after the couple announced they had welcomed their first child together via surrogate. Paris took to Instagram at the time to share a sweet snap of herself holding the new baby boy’s hand “You are already loved beyond words 💙,” she wrote alongside it.

Paris had confirmed in Aug. 2020 that she was freezing her eggs to help plan for the future. In Jan. 2021, she opened up further about the IVF process, and even revealed that Kim Kardashian prompted her to start the process. Paris said on The Trend Reporter with Mara podcast that Kim “was the one who told me about [surrogacy]. I didn’t even know anything about it. I’m happy that she told me that advice and introduced me to her doctor.” At the time of the interview, Paris had already finished the egg retrieval process ”a couple of times.”

Paris and Carter had known each other for over a decade when they reconnected at a family event in 2019. The pair then had a brief courtship before getting engaged in Feb. 2021. Nine months later, Paris said “I do” in a lavish ceremony that was, of course, filmed for a reality show special!