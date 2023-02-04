Yung Miami Wears Diamond Ring On Engagement Finger Amid Diddy Romance At Birthday Bash

Yung Miami, 28, had her name on everyone’s lips once again as she sparked engagement rumors by wearing a diamond ring on that finger on Friday, February 4. The rapper (real name Caresha Brownlee), who has been dating Diddy for a few months, was spotted arriving to her own birthday bash in West Hollywood looking like a billion bucks and a bride-to-be! Rocking a gorgeous white lace gown with cut outs, Yung Miami couldn’t keep necks from straining while trying to get a look at that gigantic sparkler.

While the entertainer didn’t comment on her ring at the time, she definitely appeared like she had just received happy news, as she flashed her megawatt smile throughout the evening. With her couture gown, a set of designer high heels and a pair of bejeweled earrings, Yung Miami was a vision on her big day!

Meanwhile, engagement or not, Yung Miami is definitely going from strength to strength with Diddy as she appeared to suggest they tried some new tricks in the bedroom recently. During her wild Caresha Please interview with hip hop legend Trina on January 19, the songstress played a drinking game and admitted she was a fan of “golden showers,” the nickname for urinating on one’s partner as a sexual act. Or course, social media went wild as well, referencing Yung Miami’s romance with Sean Combs, with “Pee Diddy” becoming the top trending topic on Twitter!

In the hilariously bizarre interview, Yung Miami chose a drinking game card which asked if any of the players cosigned “golden showers.” She laughed and quickly answered, “I do,” to which Trina responded, “Golden showers? Meaning when the guy pees on you everywhere? You like it?” Yung Miami doubled down and replied, “I just like it, I don’t know, it just do something to me.”

With Yung Miami and Diddy’s romance relatively new — they just went Instagram official on New Year’s Eve — it remains to be seen if the sudden sex act spotlight will shake them up at all. As fans know, they certainly seem to be solid even in the face of adversity, as Diddy welcomed a daughter with another woman while dating Yung Miami. The viral drama died down, however, after Yung Miami admitted the baby “wasn’t a surprise.”