Kate Hudson, 43, Sizzles In Silver Fringe Bralette & Blue Suit At Adidas Launch Party: Photos

Kate Hudson dazzled in a sparkly silver rhinestone bralette with a blue suit at a Stella McCartney x Adidas event in LA on Feb. 2.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
February 3, 2023 9:06AM EST
kate hudson
View gallery
Kate Hudson Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Mar 2022
Kate Hudson Stella McCartney x Adidas Party, Los Angeles, California, USA - 02 Feb 2023
US premiere of Netflix's 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, USA on November 14, 2022. Pictured: Kate Hudson Ref: SPL5502765 141122 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Lumeimages / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Image Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Kate Hudson always makes a statement on the red carpet no matter what the occasion is and that’s exactly what she did at the Stella McCartney x Adidas event at the Henson Recording Studios in LA on Feb. 2. The 43-year-old put her toned abs on display when she wore a plunging silver bedazzled fringe bralette with a bright blue skirt suit.

kate hudson
Kate Hudson rocked this blue suit with a crystal fringe bralette at a Stella McCartney x Adidas event in LA on Feb. 2. (Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock)

Kate rocked a Stella McCartney Spring 2023 ensemble featuring a baggy blue blazer that was left completely unbuttoned, revealing her bralette underneath. The crystal fringe bra was completely sheer and had a plunging V-neckline that revealed ample cleavage. She styled the look with a matching high-waisted, super-short skirt and a pair of white pointed-toe pumps.

As for her glam, she had her blonde hair down and parted in the middle in loose waves while a subtle blue smokey eye and glossy nude lip tied her look together.

Aside from Kate, other attendees at the event included Ashley Benson, Demi Lovato, and Paris Jackson – just to name a few. Ashley wore a black and brown Stella McCartney Tiger-Jacquard Wool-Blend Blazer with no top underneath, putting her bare chest and cleavage on display. She styled the blazer with a pair of matching high-waisted Stella McCartney Tiger-Jacquard Wool-Blend Trousers and Just Desi jewels.

As for Demi, she wore a tight black mini dress with a sheer, high mesh neckline. She styled the form-fitting dress with a cropped tan bomber jacket, a Stella McCartney Frayme Woven Shoulder Bag, and a pair of strappy black heels.

Paris opted to wear a baggy white distressed sweater that read, “Change the history,” in bright red letters. She styled the knit top with a pair of high-waisted, baggy black wide-leg pants, platform white and tan loafers, a messy bun, and a black and brown leather purse.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad