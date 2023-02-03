Ciara Slays In Plunging Black Top, Baggy Jeans & Diamond Necklace For Grammys Rehearsal: Photos

Ciara is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit and that’s exactly what she did when she attended a pre Grammy performance with her husband, Russell Wilson. For the event, the 37-year-old rocked a plunging black velvet corset top with a pair of baggy jeans and a velvet duster coat.

Ciara’s black velvet corset laced up the front and tied at the waist and she chose to braless beneath, revealing ample cleavage. She styled the top with a pair of super high-waisted light wash, wide-leg jeans, and a long black velvet duster coat with denim lapels. She accessorized her look with a pair of pointed-toe black pumps, a massive diamond choker necklace with a cross medallion hanging down, and tiny black sunglasses.

Ciara has been on a roll with her outfits lately and aside from this look, she posted a video on Instagram of herself rocking a crop top and short shorts that she made out of a pair of cargo pants. Ciara rocked the tan ensemble which featured a tiny strapless bandeau crop top that put her toned abs and tiny waist on full display.

She styled the top with high-waisted shorts that had long strings hanging down the sides and a pair of over-the-knee-heeled boots with thick grommet straps across the legs. She accessorized her look with a furry brown bucket hat and a chunky gold chain choker necklace.

As if her outfits couldn’t get any sexier, she recently posted a video of herself wearing a tiny black bodysuit that put her bare longs on display as she danced around in the snow while wearing furry boots and a puffy jacket.