Ciara Slays In Plunging Black Top, Baggy Jeans & Diamond Necklace For Grammys Rehearsal: Photos

Ciara looked stunning when she rocked a plunging black top with jeans while leaving her pre Grammy performance with Russell Wilson.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
February 3, 2023 12:12PM EST
ciara
View gallery
** RIGHTS: WORLDWIDE EXCEPT IN BRAZIL ** Rio de Janeiro, BRAZIL - Singer Ciara is enjoying her time in Rio ahead of Carnaval festivities. Pictured here during a sexy photoshoot at the Hotel Emiliano in Rio.Pictured: CiaraBACKGRID USA 28 FEBRUARY 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: GADE / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Ciara is in good spirits leaving her pre Grammy performance with Russel Wilson at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles. Pictured: Ciara, Russel Wilson BACKGRID USA 3 FEBRUARY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: iamKevinWong.com / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Ciara CMT Artists of the Year, Arrivals, Nashville, Tennessee, USA - 12 Oct 2022 Wearing David Koma
Image Credit: iamKevinWong.com / BACKGRID

Ciara is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit and that’s exactly what she did when she attended a pre Grammy performance with her husband, Russell Wilson. For the event, the 37-year-old rocked a plunging black velvet corset top with a pair of baggy jeans and a velvet duster coat.

ciara
Ciara & Russell Wilson. (iamKevinWong.com / BACKGRID)

Ciara’s black velvet corset laced up the front and tied at the waist and she chose to braless beneath, revealing ample cleavage. She styled the top with a pair of super high-waisted light wash, wide-leg jeans, and a long black velvet duster coat with denim lapels. She accessorized her look with a pair of pointed-toe black pumps, a massive diamond choker necklace with a cross medallion hanging down, and tiny black sunglasses.

Ciara has been on a roll with her outfits lately and aside from this look, she posted a video on Instagram of herself rocking a crop top and short shorts that she made out of a pair of cargo pants. Ciara rocked the tan ensemble which featured a tiny strapless bandeau crop top that put her toned abs and tiny waist on full display.

She styled the top with high-waisted shorts that had long strings hanging down the sides and a pair of over-the-knee-heeled boots with thick grommet straps across the legs. She accessorized her look with a furry brown bucket hat and a chunky gold chain choker necklace.

As if her outfits couldn’t get any sexier, she recently posted a video of herself wearing a tiny black bodysuit that put her bare longs on display as she danced around in the snow while wearing furry boots and a puffy jacket.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad