Ciara Creates Her Own Crop Top & Shorts Out Of Cargo Pants: ‘I’m Feeling It’

Ciara just proved she could do it all when she posted a video on Instagram of herself rocking a crop top and short shorts that she made out of a pair of cargo pants. The 37-year-old posted a video of herself wearing her creation and the outfit was seriously stylish.

Ciara posted the video with the caption, “Y’all I made this outfit from a pair of cargos! Literally cut them up. Made the top and pants. I’m feelin it. This the stuff I would do as a little kid, but I can’t show the back.”

In the video, Ciara rocked a tan ensemble featuring a tiny strapless bandeau crop top that put her toned abs and tiny waist on full display. She styled the top with high-waisted shorts that had long strings hanging down the sides and a pair of over-the-knee-heeled boots with thick grommet straps across the legs. She accessorized her look with a furry brown bucket hat and a chunky gold chain choker necklace.

Ciara is always rocking some sort of stylish outfit that highlights her incredible figure and aside from this look, she recently posted a video of herself wearing a tiny black bodysuit that put her bare longs on display as she danced around in the snow while wearing furry boots and a puffy jacket.

@ciara When ya cold just put some pressure on it❄️ ♬ original sound – Ciara

Ciara posted the video of herself dancing in the snow writing, “Snow day but make it fashion,” and she captioned the post, “When ya cold just put some pressure on it.” In the video, Ciara wore a skintight, high-rise black bodysuit with a brown pleather, cropped puffer coat on top. She accessorized her look with a pair of super chunky fur snow boots, layered gold necklaces, and a furry black hat.