‘Jersey Shore’ Exclusive Clip: Angelina Gets A Response From Jay Cutler After She DMs Him

Image Credit: MTV

The Jersey Shore cast is headed to watch Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino compete in a celebrity cornhole tournament this season, and Angelina Pivarnick took it upon herself to look into some of his competitors in this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of the Feb. 2 episode. “Oh my God, I didn’t actually think he was going to respond,” Angelina tells Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, while looking through her Instagram DMs. “Jay Cutler! You told me to f***ing DM him!”

More About Jay Cutler Jay Cutler Responds To Ex Kristin Cavallari Calling Their Marriage ‘Toxic’

Snooki asks Angelina to remind her what she wrote in the message, which they composed two days earlier after a few drinks. Angelina reads back the text. “Are you going to the cornhole tournament?” it says. “I think you might be going against Mike the Situation, laugh out loud.” Snooki is mortified, and then Angelina informs her of Jay’s response.

“‘Sorry Mike,'” the former NFL quarterback answers. “‘Quick exit for him.'” Snooki is appalled by the response. “What an a**h***!” she says. However, then she realizes it might be a ploy. “What if he’s trying to strategize so we tell Mike what he says and get all in his head?”

There’s more that Angelina has to share with Snooki, though. “I went on Twitter and followed everyone who’s playing,” she admits. “All the guys started following me back, so I started messaging them.” Snooki wonders if her newly single castmate is “trying to bang all these guys,” but Angelina insists she’s just trying to help Mike out.

Meanwhile, in another scene, Mike is totally cool, calm and collected about the entire thing. “Right now, I feel really good,” he says. I have to get my head on straight. I have to become the athlete that I am.” He also vows to bring “positive vibes only” ahead of the tournament.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. on MTV.