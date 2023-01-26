Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick Says Her DMs Are ‘Spicy’ & ‘Flooded’ With D-Pics After Divorce

After her stressful split from Chris Larangeira, Jersey Shore star Angelina Pivarnick is getting some pretty “spicy” DMs! The reality TV personality, 36, told TooFab all about it in an interview published Jan 26. “I get D-pics on the regular,” she told the outlet. “I open them and go, ‘Whoa!’ Okay, that’s not how you get a girl. I don’t understand what these guys are doing, what they think, but my DMs are flooded and they’re spicy. A couple have had verified checks and stuff, like, okay, I know that guy from this place and that reality show.”

There’s another reason those “D-pics” aren’t welcome. A newly-released clip from Jersey Shore Family Vacation reveals that she has a new boyfriend, playfully nicknamed “Vinny 2.0.” “People think he’s a 19-year-old that lives in my garage and I’m like, what?!” she said. “Did you see that episode where I said he’s 19? He’s not 19, he’s in his 30s and we call him Vinny 2.0, put it that way.” Angelina allegedly met him online.

She also confessed to the outlet that she sometimes thinks about having a baby. “There’s times I’m like, alright, I really want a baby because I am getting older,” she said during the interview. “Their lives are crazy. It’s hard being a mom and filming. I don’t have that aspect of it. Sometimes I feel like I really want it and times I’m like, okay, maybe not. Not right now. I go back and forth.”

It’s something she’s worried about in the past. “I think about this in my mind every time I think about kids,” she cried while speaking to Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino during the June 30, 2022 episode of the show. “Everyone’s like, ‘When are you gonna have a kid?’ I just thought I was going to be a mother by now. My age is literally what’s against me right now. I have to start all over again.”

Speaking to TooFab, she implied it’s definitely come down to the wire. “I have to really come to a choice, do I want this?” she explained. “You only have a certain amount of time as a woman.” She noted, however, that her physician said she still has time. “My gynecologist was like, ‘You got more time, you’re good girl!'” she continued. “I’m only 36. Everyone’s like, ‘We’re so old.’ I don’t feel old, so I’m not old. Let’s be realistic, Janet Jackson had a baby when she was 50.”