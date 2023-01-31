Margot Robbie Steps Out With Husband Tom Ackerley After Viral Twitter Trend Falsely Links Her To Random Athletes

Margot Robbie and her husband Tom Ackerly were spotted heading out on a date on Monday, January 30. The pair were meeting up with fellow celebrity couple Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber to grab a bite at Malibu’s Cafe Havana. The two A-list couples looked like they had a fabulous time on their double date!

The photos from the double date came just days after a viral Twitter trend saw fans sharing completely false rumors tying Margot, 32, to different pro athletes. The trend falsely saw fans citing nonexistent TMZ articles claiming that the Barbie actress was dating a wide array of athletes in different sports, per Sports Illustrated. While it’s unclear why the trend started, there’s absolutely no validity to any of the different claims in the viral trend. Despite the random trend, Margot and Tom, 32, have been married since 2016, and seem very happy together.

Margot sported an all-black look for the double date. She rocked a suit and carried a matching bag for the occasion. Her husband sported pinstriped khaki pants and a gray sweater. Cindy rocked a white sweatshirt and jeans, while Rande appeared to wear a black button-down and jeans under a jacket.

Viral Twitter trends aside, Margot had an incredibly busy 2022, and she’s likely going to have just as awesome of a year in 2023. She starred in the critically-acclaimed Babylon and spent much of the year working on the long-awaited Greta Gerwig-directed Barbie movie, which is expected to hit theaters in July.

While there are plenty of movies to look forward to with Margot coming in the near future, some films appear to have been scrapped, including the much-anticipated Pirates of the Caribbean reboot. She revealed the project was no longer in the works during a November 2022 interview with Vanity Fair. “We had an idea and we were developing it for a while, ages ago, to have more of a female-led—not totally female-led, but just a different kind of story—which we thought would’ve been really cool, but I guess they don’t want to do it,” she said.