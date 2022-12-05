Margot Robbie Reveals How She Stole A Kiss From Brad Pitt While Filming ‘Babylon’

She got game! Margot Robbie, 32, revealed how she snuck in an impromptu kiss while working with Brad Pitt, 58, on the set of their upcoming film Babylon.

“That wasn’t in the script,” she said in a recent interview with E! News, “but I thought, ‘When else am I gonna get the chance to kiss Brad Pitt? I’m just going to go for it.’” The Academy Award-nominated actress said the kiss scene with her former Once Upon a Time in Hollywood costar “was just great.”

In the film, which hits theaters on December 23, Margot plays the role of aspiring actress Nellie. Her character wants to become famous in 1920s Hollywood with some help from her fellow aspiring star Manny Torres (Diego Calva) and veteran actor Jack Conrad, played by Brad.

Margot revealed that she had to convince the film’s director Damien Chazelle in order to pull off the perfect sexy smooch. “I said, ‘Damien, I think Nellie would just go up and kiss Jack,’” she admitted.

“And Damien was like, ‘Well, she could – wait, hold on. You just wanna kiss Brad Pitt.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, so sue me. This opportunity might never come up again.’ And he was like, ‘It does work for the character,’ and I was like, ‘I think so.’”

“He was like, ‘No, do it again. That really works.’ I was like, ‘Oh, great,’” the Suicide Squad star laughed after the scene worked out. “I actually kissed Katherine [Waterston], as well, but I don’t know if that made the cut,” she added.

Meanwhile, the A-list actress recently opened up after paparazzi caught her looking visibly upset outside friend Cara Delevingne’s house, back in September. At the time, Cara, 30, was exhibiting unusual behavior in public, so fans assumed that Margot was in distress over her Suicide Squad costar’s rumored struggles. Margot addressed this situation in a new interview with Vanity Fair and revealed that even her mom called her and asked if she and Cara were okay.

“I’m like, ‘First of all, yes and yes,’ ” Margot told the publication. ” ‘And second of all, I’m not at Cara’s house—I’m outside an Airbnb that I was renting for five days! And I’m not crying!’ ” she further explained. “I had something in my eye. I’m trying to grab my face mask, trying to hold a coffee cup, and I couldn’t get a hair outta my eye.”