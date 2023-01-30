Tori Spelling Poses For Rare Photos With Mom Candy At ‘Mean Girls’ Broadway Show

Tori Spelling, 49, and her mom Candy, 77, had a special night out with her two daughters, Stella, 14, and Hattie, 11, on Jan. 29. The actress, her lookalike parent, and her two girls posed for photos inside and outside Los Angeles’ Pantages Theatre, where they saw the Mean Girls Broadway show, and she shared the gems on Instagram. All four of them looked as happy as could be with big smiles and stylish outfits.

“We had a mommy and daughters and grandma date last night,” Tori captioned the post with the photos. “We saw the closing LA night of @meangirlsbway and we had the BEST time being entertained and just being present with the ones we love. The cast was incredible. The show is hilarious and nostalgic. A smile fest from start to finish! #burnbook #meangirlsbroadway.”

During the outing, Tori wore a long red and white patterned dress that ruffled out at the bottom and tan boots. Candy wore a gray sweater with white and black patterns on it, black pants, and gray boots. Stella wore a sleeveless gray dress with black platform shoes and Hattie wore a cream sweater and black skirt with pink sneakers.

Tori and Candy’s latest rare outing comes a few months after a source told us they were working on “healing” their relationship after going through ups and downs throughout the years. They are “healing all the broken ties in her life,” the source EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife. “Tori is at the best place emotionally that she has been in a very long time.”

Tori and Candy, who reportedly had a falling out over their late father and husband Aaron Spelling’s estate after he died in 2006, were seen in public together for the first time in five years back in Sept. 2022. They were out with Tori’s husband Dean McDermott and appeared relaxed and content. “It was touch and go for a long time,” a second source told us. “The fact that things between them have healed to the point that she and [brother] Randy can take her mom out and have it be like old times is just beyond precious to Tori, she’s vowed not to take it for granted.”