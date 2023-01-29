Adam Levine Is A Doting Dad With Daughter Gio Grace, 4, As He Runs Errands In LA: Photos

Adam Levine, 43, looked content and happy during a recent outing with his daughter Gio Grace, 4. The singer rocked a black long-sleeved graphic shirt with a white text, ripped light blue jeans, and dark purple sneakers as he held the adorable little girl’s hand and smiled. He also wore an orange and white 7-Eleven baseball cap.

Gio Grace wore a light green long-sleeved top, a black skirt with pink patterns, and white pants with pink and red hearts as she carried a matching light green jacket. She also wore white and pink sneakers and had her hair in pigtails with colorful hair accessories.

This isn’t the first time Adam has recently been seen with one of his kids. The talented artist, who shares Gio Grace as well as daughter Dusty Rose, 6, with wife Behati Prinsloo, who is also expecting their third child, was spotted on a bike ride with his two girls back in Nov. The bike had a cart attached to it that the girls happily sat in and they all wore helmets as they took in the sights and enjoyed the active outing.

Adam and Behati were also seen on a bike ride to the beach with the girls a month before. They looked relaxed as they rode by cameras and stayed focused on their family. Their recent scandal, which involved Adam sending flirty messages to model Sumner Stroh, didn’t appear to bother them at all.

Sumner and Adam made headlines in Sept. after she shared screenshots of the apparent messages he sent her during his marriage to Behati, and he responded by admitting he acted in an “inappropriate” manner. “I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner,” he wrote on his Instagram Story at the time. “I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life.”

“In certain instances it became inappropriate,” he continued. “I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family. My wife and family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it and we will get through it together.”