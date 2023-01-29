Adam Levine Is A Doting Dad With Daughter Gio Grace, 4, As He Runs Errands In LA: Photos

Adam Levine rocked a casual eye-catching look as he smiled and held his adorable little girl's hand, during the recent outing.

January 29, 2023
Adam Levine, Gio Grace Levine
Adam Levine, right, and Behati Prinsloo arrive at the Oscars, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles 87th Academy Awards - Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Feb 2015
Santa Barbara, CA - Adam Levine and his pregnant wife Behati Prinsloo look happy together amid the cheating scandal while out as a family in Santa Barbara. Pictured: Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo BACKGRID USA 21 SEPTEMBER 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo seen running errands this morning in Montecito. The Maroon 5 singer has recently been accused of cheating, but he has only said that he "crossed a line" in direct messages. Pictured: Adam Levine,Behati Prinsloo Ref: SPL5487645 210922 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Image Credit: NRP/MEGA

Adam Levine, 43, looked content and happy during a recent outing with his daughter Gio Grace, 4. The singer rocked a black long-sleeved graphic shirt with a white text, ripped light blue jeans, and dark purple sneakers as he held the adorable little girl’s hand and smiled. He also wore an orange and white 7-Eleven baseball cap.

Adam Levine, Gio Grace Levine
Adam and Gio Grace during their recent outing. (NRP/MEGA)

Gio Grace wore a light green long-sleeved top, a black skirt with pink patterns, and white pants with pink and red hearts as she carried a matching light green jacket. She also wore white and pink sneakers and had her hair in pigtails with colorful hair accessories.

Adam Levine, Gio Grace Levine
Gio Grace is Adam’s youngest daughter. (NRP/MEGA)

This isn’t the first time Adam has recently been seen with one of his kids. The talented artist, who shares Gio Grace as well as daughter Dusty Rose, 6, with wife Behati Prinsloo, who is also expecting their third child, was spotted on a bike ride with his two girls back in Nov. The bike had a cart attached to it that the girls happily sat in and they all wore helmets as they took in the sights and enjoyed the active outing.

Adam and Behati were also seen on a bike ride to the beach with the girls a month before. They looked relaxed as they rode by cameras and stayed focused on their family. Their recent scandal, which involved Adam sending flirty messages to model Sumner Stroh, didn’t appear to bother them at all.

Sumner and Adam made headlines in Sept. after she shared screenshots of the apparent messages he sent her during his marriage to Behati, and he responded by admitting he acted in an “inappropriate” manner. “I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner,” he wrote on his Instagram Story at the time. “I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life.”

“In certain instances it became inappropriate,” he continued. “I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family. My wife and family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it and we will get through it together.”

