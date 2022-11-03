Adam Levine Sports Grey Beard On Bike Ride With Kids Dusty, 6, & Gio, 4, After DM Scandal: Photos

Adam Levine, 43, spent some quality time with his two daughters, Dusty, 6, and Gio, 4, on a recent outing. The singer rode a bike that had a cart the girls were sitting in attached and looked as happy as could be. He wore a blue plaid top and loose ripped jeans during the fun, and his grey beard, helmet, and sunglasses had him looking almost unrecognizable.

Dusty and Gio also wore helmets like their dad, and wore colorful patterned tops as they enjoyed the ride. The adrenaline rush appeared on their faces as they laughed and smiled throughout, proving they were having a great time. At one point, Adam was also photographed during a break in the ride and was standing outside without his helmet as his sunglasses were atop his head.

Adam’s latest outing with his daughters, whom he shares with wife Behati Prinsloo, comes after he made headlines for a flirting scandal he was involved in. The Maroon 5 frontman admitted to acting “inappropriate” but denied having an affair after OnlyFans model Sumner Stroh claimed they had a relationship during his marriage to Behati, who is currently expecting their third child. “I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner,” Adam wrote on his Instagram Story. “I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life.”

Since he admitted to flirting, Adam has seemed to work things out with Behati. The spouses have been seen out and about a lot with their daughters in the past few weeks and have often had big smiles on their faces despite the drama that’s recently surrounded them. The doting mom and dad were photographed on a bike ride similar to Adam’s latest one with his kids, and appeared calm as they bonded with their little ones.

As far as the backlash the flirting scandal has brought him and his family, Adam is trying to do what he can to make sure he’s by Behati’s side, especially during her pregnancy. “The last thing that he ever wants is for her to be stressed out during her pregnancy and he feels so awful that this is happening,” an insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife last month. “Adam knows how close he came to losing everything and he is so incredibly thankful that she has not run away from him over this. He loves Behati and his kids so much. He just wants this to all be behind them.”