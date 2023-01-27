Paris Jackson Rocks Sheer Shirt While Out With Friend For Late Night Dinner: Photos

Paris Jackson is always rocking some cool and edgy outfit and that’s exactly what she did when she went out to dinner at Catch Steak with a friend in LA on Jan. 26. The 24-year-old looked fabulous when she wore a fitted, patterned T-shirt that showed off her black bra underneath.

Paris styled her patterned tee with a pair of high-waisted fitted brown wide-leg trousers that had a large silver zipper up the entire front. She accessorized with maroon patent leather Dr. Martens, a black leather purse, and a brown striped sweater. As for her glam, she had her blonde hair down in loose, voluminous waves while a cat-eye and a bright red lip tied her look together.

Paris loves wearing an outfit that shows off some skin and aside from this look, another one of our favorites was her see-through red lace bralette that she wore as a top and styled with a mid-rise red patent leather mini skirt.

Paris rocked a bright red lace bra with straps across the front while the entire front was see-through revealing her bare chest. Her toned abs and tiny waist were on display as she styled the top with a mid-rise red patent leather mini skirt. Draped off of her shoulders was a long orange trench coat with a smaller jacket tied around her waist. She topped her look off with chunky red leather combat boots, a brown leather backpack, and a ton of gold jewelry.

Another one of our favorite looks from Paris was her floral sweater dress that was completely cut out, revealing a nude bodysuit underneath. The entire back of the dress was see-through, showing off her cheeky bodysuit beneath.