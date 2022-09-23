Paris Jackson Slays In Sheer White Dress For Missoni Show At Milan Fashion Week

The 'Lighthouse' singer looked absolutely gorgeous as she spent the evening at the Fashion Week event in a white dress.

September 23, 2022 10:31AM EDT
Image Credit: Antonio Calanni/AP/Shutterstock

Paris Jackson looked like she had a great time at the Missoni show for Milan Fashion Week on Friday, September 23. The singer-songwriter, 24, dazzled in a sheer white dress, which showed off her many tattoos, as she sat and watched the show, sitting next to a friend, who was dressed in a light pink outfit with a white stripe for the event.

Paris looked beautiful as she watched the Missoni show. (Antonio Calanni/AP/Shutterstock)

While Paris stunned in a sheer white dress, she also accessorized with plenty of jewelry, as she watched the show. She had a number of gold wrings on multiple fingers, and she also rocked a variety of bracelets. She also sported a tight necklace with a small pendant on it. The Wilted singer also sported a pair of white heels. The singer, whose dad was late singer Michael Jacksonis clearly a fan of sheer outfits. She sported a black sheer dress to a Vivienne Westwood event for Paris Fashion Week back in March. Similarly, she wore a fishnet top to promote the new line of KVD beauty products.

Paris also gave fans a look at her preparation for the event. She posted a video of herself getting her hair and makeup done for the Missoni event on her Instagram Stories. She also posted a video of some of the models walking the runway for the evening.

Paris watches the show alongside a friend. (Antonio Calanni/AP/Shutterstock)

The white dress is far from the only amazing look that Paris has shown off recently. She rocked a simple nude slip dress to Kaia Gerber’s birthday at the start of the month. When she and her brother Prince attended a charity gala together back in August, she wore a dress with a floral design, but her maroon boots really popped and made the outfit, while her brother looked handsome in a simple suit. As the Jacksons arrived on the red carpet, the brother and sister duo sweetly held hands with each other.

