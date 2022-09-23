Paris Jackson Slays In Sheer White Dress For Missoni Show At Milan Fashion Week

Paris Jackson looked like she had a great time at the Missoni show for Milan Fashion Week on Friday, September 23. The singer-songwriter, 24, dazzled in a sheer white dress, which showed off her many tattoos, as she sat and watched the show, sitting next to a friend, who was dressed in a light pink outfit with a white stripe for the event.

While Paris stunned in a sheer white dress, she also accessorized with plenty of jewelry, as she watched the show. She had a number of gold wrings on multiple fingers, and she also rocked a variety of bracelets. She also sported a tight necklace with a small pendant on it. The Wilted singer also sported a pair of white heels. The singer, whose dad was late singer Michael Jackson, is clearly a fan of sheer outfits. She sported a black sheer dress to a Vivienne Westwood event for Paris Fashion Week back in March. Similarly, she wore a fishnet top to promote the new line of KVD beauty products.

Paris also gave fans a look at her preparation for the event. She posted a video of herself getting her hair and makeup done for the Missoni event on her Instagram Stories. She also posted a video of some of the models walking the runway for the evening.

The white dress is far from the only amazing look that Paris has shown off recently. She rocked a simple nude slip dress to Kaia Gerber’s birthday at the start of the month. When she and her brother Prince attended a charity gala together back in August, she wore a dress with a floral design, but her maroon boots really popped and made the outfit, while her brother looked handsome in a simple suit. As the Jacksons arrived on the red carpet, the brother and sister duo sweetly held hands with each other.