Paris Jackson Stuns In Fishnet Top & Extreme Makeup For New KVD Campaign: Photos

Paris Jackson always looks fabulous no matter what the occasion is and that’s exactly what she did in the latest campaign for KVD Beauty. The 24-year-old starred in her second campaign for the brand, which launched the newly released Everlasting Hyperlight Liquid Lipstick when she rocked a long-sleeve fishnet top with fingerless gloves attached, as well as extreme makeup.

In one photo, Paris wore a plunging burgundy sleeveless top with a low-cut scoop neckline that revealed major cleavage. She styled the top with a chunky silver choker necklace, a lot of makeup, and curly hair.

In the first photo, Paris rocked a burnt orange eyeshadow all across her eyelids as well as underneath. She topped her look off with a dark brown matte lip and had her blonde hair with dark black roots down in natural waves.

In the second photo, Paris had her hair the same way but pushed off to the side while rocking bright red eyeshadow on her lids and beneath. A bright red glossy lip completed her glam while a V-neck maroon top with a sheer fishnet long-sleeve top underneath completed her look.

Paris has been on a roll with campaigns lately and aside from KVD Beauty, she recently starred in a SKIMS Swim campaign looking just as sexy. For the campaign, Paris rocked a tan string bikini with a sexy tied sarong, as well as skintight one-pieces.

Paris was pictured lying down on a towel by the pool while wearing a triangle bikini top with a mid-rise, matching sarong that was tied in a knot in the front. She had her blonde highlighted hair down in beachy, soft waves and added a soft smokey eye, a glossy light brown lip, and gold and diamond earrings.