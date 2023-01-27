Ant Anstead & Renée Zellweger Dance Together In Rare Instagram Photo: ‘Magic Under Twinkly Lights’

Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead look as in love as ever in a sweet new snap the 43-year-old television host shared on Instagram. The romantic image, seen below, shows the pair dancing together on an outdoor patio under the night sky as they smile at each other. Ant had heart eyes for his Oscar-winning girlfriend, 53, as he looked down at her and grabbed her tiny waist. “Always Pause for moments of magic under twinkly lights…,” he captioned the Jan. 27 post.

The pair dressed up for their precious date night, with Ant in a gray suit he wore with classic white Converse sneakers, and Renée in a black dress. She paired her LBD with silver pointed-toe heels and kept warm in a white cardigan. Although her face was blurry, she appeared blissful as she looked up at her man.

The Instagram post is the first PDA pic Ant has shared with Renée for quite some time. He last posted a photo of them cuddling up in outdoor lounge chairs in July 2022. He gushed that his woman is “pure class” in the caption of the loved-up post. The Bridget Jones’s Diary star also appeared in the background of a snapshot of his 3-year-old son, Hudson, whom Ant shares with his former HGTV star wife, Christina Haack. The adorable photo can be seen here. Renée was turned to the side in the pic and seemed unaware a photo was being taken. Fans were able to point out the actress because she was wearing her orange University of Texas baseball hat, which she often does.

The British-born star met Renée in 2021 after they filmed an episode of Celebrity IOU Joyride together. The episode aired in August of that year, which is the same month they were first spotted together as a couple. In Sept. 2021, the vehicle expert gushed about how “grateful” he is that they met. “I’m really grateful to the show because these amazing things happen in your world and sometimes when things collide, they collide at the most obscure times when you least expect them,” he told PEOPLE. “And that’s what happened in this case.”

That same month, Ant said that he does not plan on speaking publicly about their blossoming romance. “Renée and my relationship is something that’s really private,” he frankly explained to PEOPLE. “It’s something I’m not really willing to talk too much about. It’s really early in our relationship and I don’t want to put any pressure on that.”