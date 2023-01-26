‘Teen Wolf’ Movie Boss Addresses Stiles & Lydia’s Fate & If Void Stiles Would Have Ever Returned (Exclusive)

After the ultimate slow burn during Teen Wolf’s original run, Stiles and Lydia finally got their happily ever after. In Teen Wolf: The Movie, Stydia was over. Lydia revealed she broke up with Stiles after having a dream of a car crash. They were both in the car, but Stiles wasn’t breathing.

The dream kept happening, and she couldn’t tell if it was just a dream or possibly a premonition. “If I was never in the car with him, there wouldn’t be a crash, he wouldn’t have to die,” she said about why she left him. HollywoodLife asked Teen Wolf creator Jeff Davis in our EXCLUSIVE interview about Stiles and Lydia’s fate now that the future looks brighter for Lydia.

“Oh, I don’t know. I don’t like to plan too far ahead, so we’ll see,” Jeff said. “We’ll see how this movie turns out if there any more stories to tell.”

Holland Roden returned as Lydia Martin in Teen Wolf: The Movie, but Dylan O’Brien did not make an appearance in the Paramount+ film. The movie addressed his absence through Lydia.

Jeff revealed that the writing team had “plenty of ideas” for Stiles if Dylan had decided to come back for the film. “You’ve got a blue sky at the beginning, you know. You think, alright, what are all the possibilities? And then reality gets in the way of that, and then you sit down and say, okay, well, if these are the pieces we have on the board, what’s the game we’re gonna play? I just remember writing it and thinking, thank God, no one else came back. I got too many characters as it is,” he said.

Since Teen Wolf: The Movie had a direct connection to Teen Wolf season 3, would Void Stiles have returned if Dylan appeared in the movie? “Good question. Most likely, I would say no. I doubt I would have wanted to revisit that character again because it was so good in the first iteration,” Jeff told HollywoodLife. Teen Wolf: The Movie is now available on Paramount+.