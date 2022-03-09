Dylan O’Brien Confirms He Isn’t Returning For The ‘Teen Wolf’ Movie: His Reason Why Revealed

Dylan O’Brien explains the reason why he will not be returning as Stiles Stilinski for the ‘Teen Wolf’ movie after ‘trying to figure it out’ and make it work so that he could come back.

When the Teen Wolf movie was announced, Dylan O’Brien was among the key cast members not included in the lineup of stars returning for the film. The actor, who played Scott McCall’s best friend Stiles Stilinski in the MTV series, revealed why he won’t be returning for Teen Wolf: The Movie.

“It was a difficult decision. A lot went into it,” Dylan told Variety. “The show couldn’t be more dear to me. It was the first thing I ever did I and so many people there are extremely dear to me. It was something I was trying to make work but it all happened very fast. We didn’t really know that it was happening and they kind of just threw it at us a little bit, which is fine because we all love the show. We were trying to figure it out.”

He added, “Ultimately, I just decided it was left in a really good place for me and I still want to leave it there. I wish them well and I’m going to watch it the first night it comes out. I hope it f**king kicks ass, but I’m not going to be in it.”

Almost all of Dylan’s co-stars are set to return, including Tyler Posey, Holland Roden, Colton Haynes, Shelley Hennig, Crystal Reed, Orny Adams, Linden Ashby, JR Bourne, Seth Gilliam, Ryan Kelley, Melissa Ponzio, and Dylan Sprayberry. Other notable cast members who are not currently expected to return include Tyler Hoechlin, Cody Christian, and Arden Cho.

Teen Wolf: The Movie will premiere on Paramount+ in late 2022. The film will follow a grown-up Scott McCall as he gathers “both new allies and reunites trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they’ve ever faced.”

As for Dylan, he notably appeared in Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well” short film in 2021. His next film is The Outfit, which will be released on March 18.