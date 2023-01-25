Tyler Posey Reveals Why Dylan O’Brien’s Absence In ‘Teen Wolf: The Movie’ Is ‘Complicated’

The Teen Wolf crew — Allison included — is headed back to Beacon Hills to fight evil once again, but they’ll be doing it without Dylan O’Brien’s Stiles Stilinski. The actor does not reprise the fan-favorite role in the Paramount+ film, which premieres on January 26. Tyler Posey spoke with reporters, including HollywoodLife, about Dylan’s absence in the movie.

“It’s complicated because for me, Tyler Posey, I miss him every single day filming and just in my daily life when we’re not hanging out,” Tyler said during the movie’s press junket. “We really grew on this show together and every memory I have on this show is tied with him somehow and connected with him. But in Scott’s world, they’re not separate. They still text constantly and see each other whenever they can. So Scott’s dynamic doesn’t really change too much.”

He continued, “I think just for me as an actor more weight was sort of put on my shoulders, which I love to bear. I love to bear that weight and I want that challenge. I want to succeed, and I want people to see that I was able to still keep the dynamic of Scott and Stiles alive but with just one role. We do our best to pay homage to Stiles, and he’s still in there as much as we can without actually seeing him.”

Tyler admitted that he thinks the movie, which tackles place several years after the Teen Wolf finale, handles Stiles not returning to Beacon Hills in a “perfect” way. “In a perfect world, we all would have been together again and had a big reunion, but I think we did it the best way that we could,” the actor said.

When the returning cast members for Teen Wolf: The Movie were announced in February 2022, Dylan was among the notable names of those not returning. He later explained why he was unable to come back as Stiles one last time.

“It was a difficult decision. A lot went into it,” Dylan told Variety. “The show couldn’t be more dear to me. It was the first thing I ever did I and so many people there are extremely dear to me. It was something I was trying to make work but it all happened very fast. We didn’t really know that it was happening and they kind of just threw it at us a little bit, which is fine because we all love the show. We were trying to figure it out.”