Salma Hayek Bravely Feeds A Raccoon During Her Friend’s Birthday Party: Wild Video

“When you are celebrating your dear friends’ birthday and the raccoons still(sic) the night,” Salma Hayek captioned a Jan. 23 Instagram gallery of her wild adventures. In a series of clips, Salma, 56, and a gang of unseen friends notice that some unexpected guests crashed producer Heather Parry‘s birthday party: raccoons! “This is the big one,” Salma says with a smile before calling “Amigo!” to the furry creature. “Look, he’s got the chicken – you [gave him] the chicken.” In the following clip, she gets a closer shot of the raccoon eating away at some of the party’s food.

In the third slide in the gallery, Salma fearlessly hands a raccoon a slice of pizza. The animal was eager for a slice, and Salma proudly asked, “Did you film that?” afterward. The raccoons, knowing a good deal when they found one, hang out for some extra food. In the end, Salma looks for her “amigo raccoon,” but she can’t find him at first. Apparently, the ‘trash panda’ doesn’t like the pizza (“I think he wants chicken!”), and Salma thinks that he’s not alone. “Guys, I think there’s too. I think there’s two raccoons!” she shouts. All that was missing was someone playing Lisa Lougheed’s “Run With Us” on their phone to cap off the night.

Earlier in the year, Salma was not a raccoon but a cat – at least, she reprised her role of Kitty Softpaws in Puss In Boots: The Last Wish. When attending the animated movie’s premiere in New York City, she donned a sheer light blue dress that was giving Disney’s Cinderella meets Rihanna‘s Savage X Fenty. With a bejeweled bustier top that showed her ample cleavage, Salma’s gown – a selection from Alexander McQueen Resort 2023 collection – gave The Big Apple the princess it deserves.

After making a splash at the NYC premiere, Salma brought her brand of glam to the Golden Globe Awards. She arrived in a Gucci dress that featured another low cut. The sequined gown threatened to outshine all the Gold of the titular Globes, as she was an Art Deco daydream come to life. Later in the evening, her Puss in Boots co-star Harvey Guillen, 32, presented the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy to The Banshees of Inisherin.

Expect Salma to continue her streak of glamour when she attends the 2023 Academy Awards. Puss In Boots: The Last Wish was nominated for Best Animated Feature Film, along with The Sea Beast, Turning Red, Marcel The Shell With Shoes On, and Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio.