Kaia Gerber Rocks Nothing But An American Flag For Sexy ‘Elle’ Cover Shoot: Photos

Kaia Gerber looked stunning when she graced the cover of 'Elle' & rocked a slew of sexy looks including nothing but an American flag.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
January 24, 2023 11:28AM EST
kaia gerber
View gallery
Kaia Gerber on the catwalkFenty Puma by Rihanna show, Runway, Spring Summer 2018, New York Fashion Week, USA - 10 Sep 2017
Kaia Gerber on the catwalkMoschino show, Runway, Spring Summer 2018, Milan Fashion Week, Italy - 21 Sep 2017
Kaia Gerber, daughter of Cindy Crawford, wears a creation as part of the Moschino women's Fall/Winter 2018/19 fashion collection, presented in Milan, ItalyFashion Moschino, Milan, Italy - 21 Sep 2017
Image Credit: Cass Bird

Kaia Gerber just landed the February cover of Elle and she looked stunning in the photoshoot. The 21-year-old model slayed the shoot in an American flag, a tiny bikini, and so many more sexy outfits.

kaia gerber
Kaia Gerber for ‘Elle.’ (Cass Bird)
kaia gerber
Kaia Gerber for ‘Elle.’ (Cass Bird)

On the cover, Kaia looked gorgeous in a long-sleeve sequin gold Celine by Hedi Slimane mini dress with a plunging V-neckline and styled it with a pair of black leather combat boots also from the designer. While we loved her cover look, our favorite outfit from the spread was her American flag Vaquera gown. In the photo, which was taken on the beach, Kaia went completely topless while the flag covered up her chest but put her toned abs on display.

kaia gerber
Kaia Gerber for ‘Elle.’ (Cass Bird)

Another photo pictured Kaia rocking another Celine by Hedi Slimane ensemble featuring a tiny silver sequin mini dress with an oversized army green jacket on top and black leather boots. One of our favorite photos pictured Kaia in a plunging black tie-front Celine by Hedi Slimane bikini top with a sailor hat and a pair of high-waisted Wolford briefs.

kaia gerber
Kaia Gerber for ‘Elle.’ (Cass Bird)
kaia gerber
Kaia Gerber for ‘Elle.’ (Cass Bird)

As if her outfits couldn’t get any sexier, Kaia put her fabulous figure on display in a cream Victoria’s Secret knit set featuring a tight sleeveless crop top with matching high-waisted hot pants that put her long legs on display. From her button-down shirt that she chose to keep wide open with a vest on top to her sequin looks – the photoshoot was gorgeous and we couldn’t help but notice how much she looked like her mom, Cindy Crawford.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad