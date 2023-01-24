Kaia Gerber Rocks Nothing But An American Flag For Sexy ‘Elle’ Cover Shoot: Photos

Kaia Gerber just landed the February cover of Elle and she looked stunning in the photoshoot. The 21-year-old model slayed the shoot in an American flag, a tiny bikini, and so many more sexy outfits.

On the cover, Kaia looked gorgeous in a long-sleeve sequin gold Celine by Hedi Slimane mini dress with a plunging V-neckline and styled it with a pair of black leather combat boots also from the designer. While we loved her cover look, our favorite outfit from the spread was her American flag Vaquera gown. In the photo, which was taken on the beach, Kaia went completely topless while the flag covered up her chest but put her toned abs on display.

Another photo pictured Kaia rocking another Celine by Hedi Slimane ensemble featuring a tiny silver sequin mini dress with an oversized army green jacket on top and black leather boots. One of our favorite photos pictured Kaia in a plunging black tie-front Celine by Hedi Slimane bikini top with a sailor hat and a pair of high-waisted Wolford briefs.

As if her outfits couldn’t get any sexier, Kaia put her fabulous figure on display in a cream Victoria’s Secret knit set featuring a tight sleeveless crop top with matching high-waisted hot pants that put her long legs on display. From her button-down shirt that she chose to keep wide open with a vest on top to her sequin looks – the photoshoot was gorgeous and we couldn’t help but notice how much she looked like her mom, Cindy Crawford.