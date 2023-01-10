Kaia Gerber’s Trainer Shares Exact Strength Training Workout To Get Toned In The New Year

It’s no secret that Kaia Gerber is in great shape and if you’re looking to get toned in the new year like the supermodel, look no further. Kaia’s trainer, Kirsty Godso, shared with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, a resistance training workout that will kick your butt and get you toned just in time for beach weather.

While there are a ton of different workouts you can try, Kirsty recommended resistance training. “One of the best ways to get toned is to incorporate resistance training. If you don’t have access to weights or a gym, you can incorporate bands or just follow along using just bodyweight at home.”

If you want to try a quick full-body circuit that will “target the major muscle groups and get your heart rate up at the end with a quick cardio finisher,” then follow Kirsty’s steps below. Between each exercise, take 90 seconds to recover, then repeat 3-4 times total.

1. “Resisted Glute Bridges – lying on our back with your knees bent and feet hip-width apart on the ground. Feet should be arms length away from your hips. Place weights on hips (or do without weights) and actively press your feet into the floor to lift your hips up stopping when there is a diagonal line down from knees to hips to rib cage. Lower down with control and repeat for 10 reps.

2. “Bird Dog with row – Start on all fours with weight in one hand and then extend your opposite leg. Row weight up til it brushes past rib cage with elbow nice and high, and return to the ground. Keep hips nice and square to the ground the entire time. 10 reps each side.

3. “Lateral lunge – hold weight (if using) in a front rack position (on collarbone) and step generously to one side sitting hips down and back into a squat-like position whilst keeping the other leg straight and chest up. Push off the outside foot to drive back to starting position with control. Do 10 reps and repeat on other side.

4. “Deadlift – start standing with feet hip-width apart and shoulders back. With a soft bend in your knees, hinge at your hips and start to lower weights (or arms if using no weight) towards the ground – arms/weights should be close to your shins. Keep your back nice and flat as you hinge then drive your weight into your feet (especially heels). and push from the bottom of the move to come all the way back up tall.

5. “Forearm Plank with knee taps – forearms under shoulders and back long and flat in a forearm plank position, squeeze your glutes, and keep your core tucked in as you gently lower and tap one knee at a time towards the ground. Go slow and work with your breath. 10 reps each knee.”

Once you’re done, follow up with a quick Tabata finisher to get your heart rate up. Do the exercises for 20 seconds then rest for 10 seconds rest. Do three rounds of each of the three exercises.

1. Mountain Climber sprint

2. Drop squats

3. Lateral shuffles (3-5 steps in each direction depending on space)

Even though Kirsty shared her intense workout, finding the motivation to actually do it may seem daunting, but Kirsty gave her tips to get you motivated. “If you find it overwhelming or stressful to make time in your schedule for workouts – simplify!” she shared. “Exercise should add more value to your life than stress. Here are some quick motivation troubleshoots:

“Reduce the time – workouts don’t always need to be long.

“No equipment? There are so many bodyweight workouts you can do, similar to the above!

“Go for a walk – steps count. Walking with friends is one of my favorite things to do.

“If traditional workouts aren’t your thing but you love sport, get out and play!

“Incorporate things that make you feel good – dance, stretching, pilates.”

Aside from providing us with her amazing workouts, Kirsty also just partnered with Hawaiian Tropic. “I was really excited to partner with Hawaiian Tropic on their Sun Loving Meditation and fighting burnout because it’s something I have personally suffered from and it affects many people.”

She continued, “Even a few minutes of sitting in peace drawing energy from the sun can completely change your state. I’ve used Hawaiian Tropic sunscreen since growing up at the beach in New Zealand and love that they are bringing attention to getting outside to promote sun-safe, serotonin-boosting activity with the Sun Loving Meditation routine.”