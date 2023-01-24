The 10-Minute Full-Body Workout Circuit You Can Do Anywhere In Your House: Expert Tips

If you're in need of a challenging workout, look no further because the founder of Row House, shared with HollywoodLife, the easy & efficient 10-minute exercise you can do at home!

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
January 24, 2023 3:45PM EST
workout
Image Credit: Shutterstock

The new year is here & if you want to get motivated, you’re in luck because Eric Von Frohlich, founder of Row House and EVF Performance, shared with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, the effective 10-minute full-body workout that will whip you into shape and requires zero equipment.

You can follow Eric’s 10-minute circuit below:

“Keep your eyes on a clock.
1. “Pick a cardio station from the following: run your stairs, jump rope, jumping jacks, run in place.
2. “After minute 1, do squats for a minute.
3. “Repeat your cardio station.
4. “After minute 3, do pushups for a minute.
5. “Repeat your cardio station.
6. “After minute 5, hold a plank for a minute.
7. “Repeat or change your cardio station.
8. “After minute 7, repeat squat for a minute.
9. “Repeat your cardio station.
10. “After minute 9, hold a plank for a minute.
11. “Do a runners lunge on each side to stretch.”

workout
Eric Von Frohlich, founder of Row House & EVF Performance, shared with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, the effective 10-minute full-body workout that will whip you into shape and requires zero equipment. (Shutterstock)

If you’re looking for a workout that’s a bit less intense but takes up more time, Eric shared his 30-minute low impact cardio circuit.

“Using an indoor rowing machine, an indoor bike, or a rebounder to do 8 minutes of cardio. Do the following for 2 minutes:
1. “10 squats, 10 walkouts, 10 pushups, 30-second plank. repeat until 2 minutes is up.
2. “Using an indoor rowing machine, an indoor bike, or a rebounder to do 8 minutes of cardio.
3. “10 squats, 10 walkouts, 10 pushups, 30-second plank. repeat until 2 minutes is up.
4. “Using an indoor rowing machine, an indoor bike, or a rebounder to do 8 minutes of cardio.
5. “10 squats, 10 walkouts, 10 pushups, 30-second plank. repeat until 2 minutes is up.”

As for some quick ways to get exercise in when you don’t feel like working out or don’t have enough time, Eric suggests, “Take a walk around the block for some fresh air or take a call while you walk.” Other ways to get motivated, Eric revealed, are, “Turn on your music.. it’ll always motivate you! Put on your workout clothes when you get ready in the AM, or even sleep in them.”

