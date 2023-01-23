Kim Kardashian Enlists Italian ‘White Lotus’ Stars For SKIMS Valentine’s Day Campaign: Photos

Kim Kardashian is constantly pushing the boundaries for her lingerie brand, SKIMS, and that’s exactly what she did for the brand’s new Valentine’s Day campaign. Kim enlisted the Italian stars, Beatrice Grannò and Simona Tabasco, of The White Lotus, to star in the campaign wearing heart-patterned lingerie.

Fans of The White Lotus were overjoyed to see “Mia” and “Lucia,” two of their favorite stars from season two, land the new SKIMS campaign, and both Beatrice and Simona look fabulous in the photos. In one shot, the actresses wore pink lingerie with tiny hearts all over their undergarments. Simona rocked a plunging V-neck bralette with high-waisted panties while Beatrice wore a strapless bandeau bralette and matching high-rise boyshorts with a pair of pointed-toe pink pumps.

In another shot, both ladies wore pink lace-lined bralettes with matching underwear. Beatrice wore a V-neck bralette while Simona wore a low-cut scoop-neck bra with a pair of metallic pink pumps. Aside from pink, they both wore black sets – Simona in a bralette and thong and Beatrice in an underwire bra with high-waisted lace-lined underwear. Throughout the shoot, Simona and Beatrice looked gorgeous with dark brown glossy smokey eyes, thick black eyeliner, and glossy brown lips.

All of the looks worn by the real-life BFFs of over a decade are limited-edition pieces from the SKIMS Valentine’s Shop and will be available on January 26 on skims.com and across SKIMS social platforms. Beatrice gushed about working with the brand, “I had so much fun shooting the SKIMS’ Valentine’s campaign! Having the opportunity to work alongside my friend Simona and to experience our first global fashion campaign together is something very special.”

Meanwhile, Simona was just as excited, stating, “I love everything SKIMS stands for! To be featured in a global fashion campaign with Beatrice that celebrates friendship, women, and feeling empowered and sexy in your own body is so rewarding.”