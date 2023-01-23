Jay Pharoah Reveals He Lost 20 Lbs. In 3 Weeks & Explains How He Did It

Jay Pharoah has dropped a whopping 20 lbs. to start off the new year. The former Saturday Night Live cast member, 35, made the revelation in a Jan. 21 tweet that said, “I’ve lost about 20 pounds in the last 3 weeks, totally intentional. … I should teach a class.”

Controlled diet and 6-8 miles of running on level 12, 6 times a week, weight fell off like post roast meat https://t.co/IPc8RzD2TH — Pharoah (@JayPharoah) January 22, 2023

His tweet was immediately inundated with replies from fans and fellow celebrities wondering how he did it, so he swiftly responded. “Controlled diet and 6-8 miles of running on level 12, 6 times a week,” he wrote. “weight fell off like post roast meat.”

This isn’t the first time the actor and comedian shed some weight via a lifestyle change. He lost 25 pounds in 2020 and explained what he did to get there in an interview with Men’s Health. “It’s no secret that quarantine let everybody get a little bit loose. I had a lot of fried food over the pandemic and gained some weight. Now, thanks to me for setting up my own gym system and to me juicing, I dropped 25 pounds,” he revealed.

He worked out in the gym five times a week and drank all kinds of juice to help him lose weight thanks to his juicer. He juiced watermelon, grapefruit, ginger, beets, apples, limes, and lemons to make tasty concoctions, according to the publication. However, he kept it real and confessed he’s not clean 100 percent of the time.

“I have a cheat day like every two weeks. I’ll indulge, have a nice burger, and get some fries, but make sure that I get back on track afterwards,” he explained. “That’s a timeshare. Enjoy it while we’re here but we’re not going to stay here.”

Jay keeps it real about all parts of his life — not just his diet. The comedian, who was known for his Barack Obama, Kanye West, Will Smith impressions, left Saturday Night Live in 2016 after six years on the show and claimed his decision to leave was inspired by the fact that he felt unappreciated. “You go where you’re appreciated,” he said during an April 2017 interview with Hot 97’s Ebro in the Morning radio show. “And if you have multiple people on the cast saying things like, ‘You’re so talented and you’re so able. They don’t use you and it’s unfair and it’s making us feel bad.’”

Jay has kept his schedule busy since he exited the hit NBC series. Just in 2022, he landed several voice acting roles on popular cartoons such as The Simpsons and American Dad!. He has four upcoming projects as of Jan. 2023, per IMDb.