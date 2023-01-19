Tori Spelling Shares Update On Daughter Stella, 14, After ‘Really Scary’ Hospital Visits

Beverly Hills, 90210 alum Tori Spelling, 49, sat down with Jeff Lewis on his show, Jeff Lewis Live, to update her fans once more on her daughter, Stella‘s migraine condition. When the radio host asked her how the 14-year-old is doing after going to the emergency room twice recently, the mom-of-five responded, “not great, not great.” Tori then went on to explain that Stella recently was diagnosed with hemiplegic migraine. “She, as you know, went to the [emergency room] now twice,” she explained. “So everyone knows, she went once last week, and then she went a couple of days ago and was diagnosed with a hemiplegic migraine.” After having to take her mini-me to the ER, Tori said, “It was really scary I thought she had a stroke – she’s 14… I’m like, ‘how does a 14-year-old’ have a stroke?”

Before explaining that her daughter’s arm went “completely numb”, Tori revealed that the condition can “mimic” a stroke. “It almost kind of mimics what a stroke would be,” the blonde beauty went on. “Her left arm went completely numb, she couldn’t lift it, and then half of her throat, and then her mouth, so it looked like she had had a stroke.” The 49-year-old told Jeff that the condition is a “hereditary migraine” and although Tori admitted she gets migraines herself, the condition actually runs in her husband, Dean McDermott‘s family.

After Jeff responded with a heavy sigh to the news, Tori attempted to lighten the mood and joked, “more things to blame him with!” When asked how Stella is being treated, Tori explained she will now be seeing a specialist. “She’s still dizzy, she’s nauseous,” the actress shared. Fortunately, Tori expressed that the doctor’s “broke” the migraine during her trip to the ER, however, Stella will still need to see a neurologist back home in Los Angeles.

Four days ago, the Spelling It Like It Is author took to Instagram to update her followers on her daughter‘s migraines, as mentioned above. “I wanted to thank everyone for all the well-wishes for Stella,” Tori captioned a snapshot of her child. “She is home and feeling much better.” On Sunday, she also explained the condition to her 1.6 million followers. “It’s a condition that affects one side of the body,” she wrote, adding, “Signs of a Hemiplegic Migraine attack are similar to what would be presented in a stroke, that typically includes sudden severe headache on one side of the brain, weakness, and numbness on one half of the body.”

The somber news of Stella’s health struggles also come nearly one month after Tori was hospitalized after having “a hard time breathing” on Dec. 21, 2022. In a fan re-post of Tori’s since-deleted selfie, she held up a peace sign in what appeared to be a hospital bed. “Here I am in [the] hospital since late last night,” she wrote. “To all of you who gas lit me when you were told I [was] too sick to work, well here I am.” Tori and Dean have been married since 2006 and share five kids: Stella, Liam, 15, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, 5.