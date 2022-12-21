Tori Spelling Reveals She Was Hospitalized After Experiencing ‘A Hard Time Breathing’: Photo

Tori Spelling, 49, has been hospitalized after having “a hard time breathing,” she revealed on Wednesday. The actress took to her Instagram story to share a now deleted photo of her sitting in what looked like a hospital bed while holding up a peace sign. She also added a message that responded to certain people accusing her of faking being sick.

“Here I am in [the] hospital since late last night,” she wrote. “To all of you who gas lit me when you were told I [was] too sick to work, well here I am.”

“How about next time [you] take someone at face value and show kindness instead of doubtfulness,” she added. “Remember, for people like me, NOT working is a nightmare. I’m a hustler and a workaholic. I always choose work.”

Tori further explained that she had been in the hospital after she was “low on oxygen” and said she was having a “hard time breathing,” as well as “high blood pressure and crazy dizziness.” She also revealed her doctors were “running a battery of tests” on her and said she wanted to “get home to my kids” in time for Christmas.

Tori and her husband Dean McDermott share five children together, including Liam, 15, Stella, 14, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, 5. She’s also the stepmom to the actor’s son, Jack, 24, whom he shares with his ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace.

Before Tori’s latest posts about her hospital stay, she shared a post that revealed her youngest son Beau was sick. “Poor guy was out 3 weeks sick from school,” she wrote in an Instagram Story that featured a photo of the tot in plaid pajamas and a backward baseball cap on Dec. 11. “Finally got him well and back in school all last week and boom now sick again!”

Tori followed up that post with another that revealed two more of her kids also got sick. “At Dr now with 3 sickies I mean kiddos,” she wrote. It’s not clear exactly what caused their illnesses but they were able to enjoy a family outing just days before when they attended a Disney on Ice show on Dec. 11. “Blended is Better… our complete beautiful inside and out blended family. And, what an amazing family tradition to all be together at,” Tori wrote alongside a full family photo from the event.