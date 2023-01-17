Cardi B Channels Barbie In Plunging Pink Dress & Blonde Wig: Photos

All dolled up! Cardi B was in full Barbie mode for her latest Instagram post. The WAP rapper, 30, looked like a total bombshell while rocking a tight pink dress and long blonde locks for a stop by the The Jason Lee Show on Jan. 16, 2023.

In the snap, she put one long, manicured nail in front of her face, as if holding in a secret. But there was no ignoring how fabulous the Love & Hip Hop alum looked.

Cardi pink dress plunged low, showing off her sexy curves and toned arms. Looking like a total bombshell, she had her hair in cool, caramel waves with a deep side part. The star played up her eyes with big lashes and dramatic winged eyeliner while highlighting her pout with cocoa liner and tons of lipgloss.

Another shot revealed more of her sassy dress, which featured flamingo pink feather trim and delicate lace on the sides. On foot, studded pastel pink peep-toe Christian Louboutin platforms made the look all the more glam.

But the shots weren’t without Cardi’s signature attitude. One of the following photos showed the beauty flipping a bedazzled bird at the camera.

She seemed to mellow out for the interview, where she sat and sipped drinks with Jason Lee, the creator of Hollywood Unlocked. It seemed like there was no topic that was out of bounds during the interview. In it, Cardi talked about her husband Offset’s late bandmate and cousin Takeoff, as recapped by XXL.

Recalling how they learned about his death, she said, “We was in bad. We was supposed to go to La La [Anthony’s] party in New York and my daughter threw up all over my costume… We just fell asleep and out of nowhere, Offset phone kept ringing, my phone kept ringing. Offset picked up the phone and he’s just like ‘No!'” He’s screaming and screaming. And I’m like, ‘What’s going on?’ He’s like, ‘Takeoff is dead.'”

Cardi simply couldn’t believe what she was hearing. “I smacked him,” she admitted. “I was like, ‘Don’t say that.’ He’s just like screaming. Throwing things. Throwing up. Running all over. I was just so scared. I was just crying so much. It was terrible.”

Takeoff, birthname Kirshnik Ball, was killed on Nov. 1, 2022. Gunfire erupted after a private party at Houston’s 810 Billiards & Bowling. In Dec. 2022, a Houston man was arrested for the murder, as reported by Rolling Stone.