Lisa Marie Presley ‘Had A Smile On Her Face’ At Elvis Birthday Party 4 Days Before Death

Lisa Marie Presley appeared happy when she celebrated her late father Elvis Presley‘s birthday on Jan. 8, just four days before her unexpected death at the age of 54. The doting daughter was joined by her own daughter, Riley Keough, , as well as Austin Butler, who portrayed Elvis in the movie of the same name, and Baz Luhrmann, who directed the film, at Formosa Cafe in West Hollywood, CA. The cafe is known to have been one of Elvis’ favorites.

Bobby Green, who owns the cafe, told People that Lisa Marie and Riley stayed side by side throughout the night and seemed to enjoy their time at the event. “They were really adorable together. They were side by side the entire night,” he said. “And of course, I think they had things to do that night. They had to sit in the Elvis booth together, and they had to get pictures, but they seemed to really genuinely enjoy it…. They seemed very happy.”

He also said that Lisa Marie “had a smile on her face all night, and so did Austin and Riley and everyone else. She seemed in very good spirits.”

“When Austin and Riley and Lisa and Baz were all sitting in that booth together, it was just nonstop smiles,” Bobby went on. “They were just thrilled. And I think the spirit of Elvis was certainly alive at that moment there.”

“The dynamic, it was like they were all family,” he added. “They had their arms around each other, most all of the night, sitting in a booth, standing together for photos. They were very affectionate and in a family way. Everyone just seemed chipper and happy. And other than just being a little shy and quiet, that would be the only thing I could say I noticed about Lisa Marie.”

Shortly after the news of Lisa Marie’s death made headlines, Bobby took to his Instagram page to share a video of her making a speech at the Elvis birthday event, which can be seen above. “So deeply saddened to hear of the sudden loss of @lisampresley,” he wrote in the caption. “Having just been with her Sunday, it’s hard to believe someone could be gone so quickly. I really feel for her family and close friends the most. I wanted to share this this video from the Elvis birthday at @theformosa , never thought it would be the last time I’d see her. 💔. I hope she’s reunited with the King.”

Lisa Marie’s death was announced by her mother Priscilla Presley on the afternoon of Jan. 12, after she was reportedly rushed to a hospital due to cardiac arrest. “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla confirmed in a statement. “She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment.”

Lisa Marie will be buried alongside her dad and son Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide in 2020, at Graceland in Memphis, TN, according to Riley’s rep.