Country Star Chris Lane Asks For Prayers After Taking 3 Mos. Old Son To Hospital Emergency Room

Chris Lane asked fans for prayers Wednesday night as he brought his 3-month-old son, Baker, whom he shares with his wife Lauren Lane (née Bushnell) to the emergency room. The 38-year-old country singer took to his Instagram Story (seen here) on Jan. 11 to share a photo on of the outside of an emergency room as he waited in his car. “Need some prayers for Baker to feel better!” he wrote in the upper portion of the photo.

Luckily, Chris hopped back onto his Instagram Story on Thursday afternoon to inform fans that Baker was able to come back home. “He seems to be doing a lot better today thankfully,” he said in a short video. “So if you said a prayer for him, thank you very much, but keep on praying. He’s still not out of the woods, but hopefully soon.”

The “Big, Big Plans” hitmaker never revealed any details of his son’s illness. Baker appeared to be healthy and happy on New Year’s Eve when Lauren, who gained fame after appearing on Season 20 of The Bachelor, shared an adorable mirror selfie with him along with a close-up of his precious face as he was sleeping (seen here).

Chris also has a 19-month-old son he shares with Lauren, 32, named Dutton. Lauren announced her second pregnancy in June 2022 and welcomed her second son into the world on Oct. 16. Afterward, she shared a precious video of Dutton meeting his baby brother in the hospital and giggling with delight, as seen below.

A few days later, Lauren revealed that Baker had arrived nine days earlier than expected. “Still laughing thinking about my water breaking (very aggressive, movie like situation) driving myself to the hospital in Chris’ truck (pantsless btw) because my car was out of gas and Dutton was sleeping,” she wrote alongside a carousel of newborn photos.

“Very chaotic, unplanned and panicked but the minute he came into this world he’s been nothing but peaceful and perfect,” she continued. “We love you Baker, welcome to the [world].”

Lauren got engaged to fan-favorite Ben Higgins at the end of his season of The Bachelor in 2016. However, they eventually realized they weren’t meant to marry each other and went their separate ways in May 2017. Lauren and Chris began dating in 2018 and got engaged in June 2019. They made their way down the aisle a few months later in October.

The country crooner and reality star were talking about their plans to have a family even before they got married. “We can’t wait for that day,” he told Taste of Country ahead of their special day. “Obviously, we want our relationship to continue to grow, but we definitely want kids.”