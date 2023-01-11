50 Cent Apologizes To Megan Thee Stallion For Siding With Tory Lanez After Shooting

50 Cent took back his words on the Megan Thee Stallion/ Tory Lanez shooting for the second time. The superstar rapper/producer wanted to extend an apology to the “Savage” singer during his recent guest appearance on 92.3 The Real. He said it was long overdue after he doubted her side of the story, but realized he was wrong once the court presented evidence to find Tory guilty of assault for shooting Megan in the foot during the 2020 incident.

50 Cent offers an attempt at public apology toward Megan Thee Stallion; says he didn’t believe until hearing the phone call pic.twitter.com/e2pPG7o1xM — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 11, 2023

Despite 50 Cent saying he was sorry for mocking Megan over the shooting way back in 2020, he ended up not believing her again after she sat down with Gayle King for an interview in April 2022. Megan denied having a sexual relationship with Tory at the time, which caused 50’s doubt. Megan later walked back those words in court and admitted to being intimate with Tory.

“I want to apologize to Megan Thee Stallion,” 50 began on the radio program. “I had said some things… posted… on social media. When she said to Gayle … when Gayle asked if she was intimate with Tory Lanez and she said ‘what? no.’ I was like ‘oh no, she lying.'”

“From that, it felt like she was lying, to me” he continued. “So little things would pop up on the internet and I wouldn’t be supportive of it. The only reason I feel I should apologize is when I heard that phone conversation,” he added, referencing what many consider the smoking, ahem, gun, of Tory’s jailhouse phone conversation where he appears to admit his guilt, which was played for the jurors. “I’m sure that’s what probably swayed people in the court too,” 50 added.

During her Gayle interview, Megan opened up about the incident where she was left wounded after Tory shot her following an argument about leaving a party early. “It was an argument because I was ready to go and everybody else wasn’t ready to go,” Megan told Gayle at the time, explaining what transpired in the car before the shooting. “But that’s, like, normal friend stuff. Like, we fuss about silly stuff all the time. But I never put my hands on anybody. I never raised my voice too loud. This was one of them times where it shouldn’t have got this crazy.”

She said she then got out of the car and that's when the incident occurred. "It's like everything happens so fast. And all I hear is this man screaming. And he said, "Dance, bitch." Megan claimed Tory was shooting over the window of the car door in her direction. She added, "I was really scared 'cause I had never been shot at before."

In December, the court found Tory guilty of assault. The rapper, whose real name is Daystar Shemuel Shua Peterson, will now await sentencing and could face up to 24 years in prison. As he is also Canadian, he also faces deportation.