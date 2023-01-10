Helena Christensen, 54, Stuns In One-Shouldered Swimsuit While Wading In The Ocean: Photos

Helena Christensen looked absolutely fabulous when she wore a light green one-piece swimsuit while on a tropical vacation. The 54-year-old took a dip in the ocean while at the beach wearing a one-shoulder green ruched one-piece swimsuit that was high-cut on the sides, showing off her toned legs.

Helena’s green one-piece was scrunched and had one strap while the sides came up high on her thighs, showing off her golden tan and toned, long legs. The back of the swimsuit featured super cheeky bottoms, which she showed off when she posted photos taken from behind. As for her glam, she had her short black hair down in a wet bob from the ocean.

Helena has been rocking a slew of swimsuits lately and aside from this one, she recently went for a swim in the river while it was snowing out. Helena wore a low-cut, scooped-back floral one-piece while swimming in the freezing cold water. She posted the video with the caption, “Perfect day for a river swim,” while wearing a pale blue floral one-piece with a ruched neckline in the videos, while the entire back of the swimsuit was cutout and featured super cheeky bottoms that revealed her behind. She had her short black hair down in natural waves as she went for the chilling dip in the river.

Aside from swimsuits, Helena recently wore black lace lingerie sets for a new Coco de Mer Icons Collection campaign. In one photo, Helena rocked a sheer black lace bralette with a high neck, styled with a garter belt and matching see-through thong. She topped her look off with sheer black thigh-high socks and a pair of pointed-toe black pumps. Another photo pictured Helena in the garden putting her toned abs and long legs on display. She wore a plunging black balconette bra with a super skinny matching thong.