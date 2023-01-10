Helena Christensen, 54, Stuns In One-Shouldered Swimsuit While Wading In The Ocean: Photos

Helena Christensen looked stunning when she rocked a light green one-shoulder swimsuit while taking a dip in the ocean on vacation.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
January 10, 2023 10:38AM EST
helena christensen
View gallery
Model and Actress Elizabeth 2005 in Miami Beach, Florida. Pictured: Elizabeth Hurley Ref: SPL769411 220405 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Heather Graham, 52 slips into a bikini with a mystery man on the beach in Los Angeles. Wearing a black bikini, Heather took on a few strong waves as she frolicked on the sunny beach. Heather appeared to be enjoying her time with her mystery man as she couldn't hold back a gleeful smile. Pictured: Heather Graham BACKGRID USA 4 SEPTEMBER 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: LENS / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
American singer Mary J. Blige hits the beach in a red bikini at Faena Hotel in Miami Beach, Florida. Mary, 51, is enjoying time in the sunshine state a month after her Super Bowl performance. Pictured: Mary J. Blige Ref: SPL5295813 120322 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Pichichipixx / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Image Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Helena Christensen looked absolutely fabulous when she wore a light green one-piece swimsuit while on a tropical vacation. The 54-year-old took a dip in the ocean while at the beach wearing a one-shoulder green ruched one-piece swimsuit that was high-cut on the sides, showing off her toned legs.

Helena’s green one-piece was scrunched and had one strap while the sides came up high on her thighs, showing off her golden tan and toned, long legs. The back of the swimsuit featured super cheeky bottoms, which she showed off when she posted photos taken from behind. As for her glam, she had her short black hair down in a wet bob from the ocean.

Helena has been rocking a slew of swimsuits lately and aside from this one, she recently went for a swim in the river while it was snowing out. Helena wore a low-cut, scooped-back floral one-piece while swimming in the freezing cold water. She posted the video with the caption, “Perfect day for a river swim,” while wearing a pale blue floral one-piece with a ruched neckline in the videos, while the entire back of the swimsuit was cutout and featured super cheeky bottoms that revealed her behind. She had her short black hair down in natural waves as she went for the chilling dip in the river.

Aside from swimsuits, Helena recently wore black lace lingerie sets for a new Coco de Mer Icons Collection campaign. In one photo, Helena rocked a sheer black lace bralette with a high neck, styled with a garter belt and matching see-through thong. She topped her look off with sheer black thigh-high socks and a pair of pointed-toe black pumps. Another photo pictured Helena in the garden putting her toned abs and long legs on display. She wore a plunging black balconette bra with a super skinny matching thong.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad