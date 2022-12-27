Helena Christensen Goes Swimming In A Strapless One-Piece To Celebrate Her 54th Birthday

Model behavior! Helena Christensen really made a splash for her 54th birthday, plunging into chilly winter waters to celebrate another year around the sun. The Danish beauty celebrated her Christmas day birthday with an impromptu swim in Copenhagen. Sharing the birthday fun, she caught the moment for her Instagram followers and posted a video of the action on Monday, Dec. 26.

Helena certainly looked like the birthday girl as she peered over a harbor wearing a darling pink party dress. The girly frock wasn’t there long though. Quickly, Helena peeled off her dress and readied herself for a swim.

She looked radiant, showing off her lean figure wearing a black strapless one-piece with gold and pink accents. Her hair was pulled back into a neat but and she went makeup free, save for a splash of color on her lips.

After peering out over the water, Helena was ready to go. She made it down into the water via a ladder, tiny step by tiny step. You could tell it was chilly from the way she bristled as the air hit her skin. But the brave beauty was primed for her stunt, climbing down each rung carefully before it was time to take the plunge. She lowered her body into the water and pushed off the dock with a smile, fully submerging herself in to cool waters before bobbing up with a smile.

Talking about her workout regime with the Daily Mail in 2019, she emphasized the importance of variety. “I think it’s important to shake it up and do as many different forms of workout as possible, but also to incorporate nature into them,” she said. “Swim in the ocean, swim in rivers, swim in lakes. Hiking, trekking, chopping wood – it’s the best way of working out because it doesn’t really feel like a workout. It feels like you’re alive.”

That doesn’t mean she doesn’t indulge from time to time. Talking about her favorite foods with Harper’s Bazaar UK in 2017, the star admitted, “I could eat pasta every night, with tons of parmesan or a few white truffles thrown in.” Other favorites include Japanese food, but she had to note, “I always think I’m eating so clean… before I order a hundred different options!” Helena added, “I adore my mother’s Peruvian food, which I grew up with, too, and of course, Danish cuisine.”