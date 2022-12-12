Helena Christensen, 53, Rocks One-Piece Swimsuit While Swimming In The Snow: Watch

Helena Christensen is not letting the cold, snowy weather get in the way of her favorite activity and she proved that when she went for a swim in the river while it was snowing out. The 53-year-old model posted two videos of herself wearing a low-cut, scooped-back floral one-piece while swimming in the freezing cold water.

Helena posted the video with the caption, “Perfect day for a river swim.” She wore a pale blue floral one-piece with a ruched neckline in the videos, while the entire back of the swimsuit was cutout and featured super cheeky bottoms that revealed her behind. She had her short black hair down in natural waves as she went for the chilling dip in the river.

Helena is always showing off her fabulous figure in some sexy outfit whether it’s a swimsuit or lingerie and aside from this one-piece, she recently wore black lace lingerie sets for a new Coco de Mer Icons Collection campaign.

In one photo, Helena rocked a sheer black lace bralette with a high neck, styled with a garter belt and matching see-through thong. She topped her look off with sheer black thigh-high socks and a pair of pointed-toe black pumps. Another photo pictured Helena in the garden putting her toned abs and long legs on display. She wore a plunging black balconette bra with a super skinny matching thong.

another photo pictured Helena in a plunging, low-cut V-neck lace bodysuit that revealed ample cleavage and came up high on the sides of her legs. In perhaps her sexiest photo, Helena wore a black lace bralette that was cut out on the front revealing major underboob. She styled the revealing bra with matching lace undies and silver heels.