Helena Christensen, 53, Looks Sexier Than Ever In Sheer Black Lace Lingerie For New Campaign

Helena Christensen just proved that she hasn’t aged a day when she starred in a new lingerie campaign. The 53-year-old looked gorgeous in different black lace lingerie sets for a new Coco de Mer Icons Collection campaign. From tiny bras and thongs to cutout bodysuits, Helena looked stunning in the new photos.

In one photo, Helena rocked a sheer black lace bralette with a high neck, styled with a garter belt and matching see-through thong. she topped her look off with sheer black thigh-high socks and a pair of pointed-toe black pumps. Another photo pictured Helena in the garden putting her toned abs and long legs on display. She wore a plunging black balconette bra with a super skinny matching thong.

As if her outfits couldn’t get any sexier, she wore a plunging, low-cut V-neck lace bodysuit that revealed ample cleavage and came up high on the sides of her legs. In perhaps her sexiest photo, Helena wore a black lace bralette that was cut out on the front revealing major underboob. She styled the revealing bra with matching lace undies and silver heels.

Lately, Helena has been starring in a slew of campaigns and they just keep getting sexier. Just last month, she starred in a new Tamara Mellon Fall/Winter 2022 campaign when she wore a plunging black blazer with nothing underneath. In one photo, Helena wore a fitted black blazer with silver bedazzled lapels and a pair of black strappy heels.

Helena chose to wear nothing underneath the blazer which had a plunging V-neckline that revealed ample cleavage. In another photo, Helena rocked another black blazer that was cropped with shiny lapels. She styled the tiny jacket with a pair of high-waisted black underwear and silver pointed-toe pumps.