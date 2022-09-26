Helena Christensen, 53, Looks Sexier Than Ever In Sheer Black Lace Lingerie For New Campaign

Helena Christensen looked sexier than ever when she rocked a slew of sheer lace lingerie looks for a new campaign.

September 26, 2022
Helena Christensen Dom Perignon X Born This Way Foundation Charity dinner, Arrivals, New York, USA - 13 Nov 2021
Helena Christensen, 53, leaves little to the imagination in sheer lingerie as she fronts sexy new campaign. She was one of the most famous supermodels of the Nineties. And Helena Christensen proved she's still got it as she was unveiled as the face of the Coco de Mer Icons Collection. The 53-year-old runway star looked sensational in an array of sexy lingerie as she modelled for the new campaign, which aims to 'explore the power of the female form and all its pleasure.'
Image Credit: Coco De Mer/MEGA

Helena Christensen just proved that she hasn’t aged a day when she starred in a new lingerie campaign. The 53-year-old looked gorgeous in different black lace lingerie sets for a new Coco de Mer Icons Collection campaign. From tiny bras and thongs to cutout bodysuits, Helena looked stunning in the new photos.

Helena Christensen looked fabulous in a new Coco de Mer Icons Collection campaign. (Coco De Mer/MEGA)

In one photo, Helena rocked a sheer black lace bralette with a high neck, styled with a garter belt and matching see-through thong. she topped her look off with sheer black thigh-high socks and a pair of pointed-toe black pumps. Another photo pictured Helena in the garden putting her toned abs and long legs on display. She wore a plunging black balconette bra with a super skinny matching thong.

In on photo, Helena wore a plunging sheer black lace bodysuit with heels. (Coco De Mer/MEGA)

As if her outfits couldn’t get any sexier, she wore a plunging, low-cut V-neck lace bodysuit that revealed ample cleavage and came up high on the sides of her legs. In perhaps her sexiest photo, Helena wore a black lace bralette that was cut out on the front revealing major underboob. She styled the revealing bra with matching lace undies and silver heels.

Helena rocked a tiny black balconette bra with a matching thong while posing in the garden. (Coco De Mer/MEGA)

Lately, Helena has been starring in a slew of campaigns and they just keep getting sexier. Just last month, she starred in a new Tamara Mellon Fall/Winter 2022 campaign when she wore a plunging black blazer with nothing underneath. In one photo, Helena wore a fitted black blazer with silver bedazzled lapels and a pair of black strappy heels.

Helena looked gorgeous in asheer lace bralette with a matching garter belt & thong as well as sheer thigh-high socks. (Coco De Mer/MEGA)

Helena chose to wear nothing underneath the blazer which had a plunging V-neckline that revealed ample cleavage. In another photo, Helena rocked another black blazer that was cropped with shiny lapels. She styled the tiny jacket with a pair of high-waisted black underwear and silver pointed-toe pumps.

