Helena Christensen, 53, Rocks Nothing But A Blazer & Heels In Sexy Shoe Campaign

Helena Christensen always manages to look sexy no matter what she wears and that’s exactly what she did for a new Tamara Mellon Fall/Winter 2022 campaign. The 53-year-old looked sexier than ever in the luxury shoe campaign when she wore a plunging black blazer with nothing underneath.

In one photo, Helena wore a fitted black blazer with silver bedazzled lapels and a pair of black strappy heels. She chose to wear nothing underneath the blazer which had a plunging V-neckline that revealed ample cleavage. In another photo, Helena rocked another black blazer that was cropped with shiny lapels. She styled the tiny jacket with a pair of high-waisted black underwear and silver pointed-toe pumps.

As if the photos couldn’t get any sexier, Helena posed on the floor wearing a baggy gray cardigan with nothing underneath putting her long legs and entire upper body on display. She styled the gray cardigan with a pair of tan leather over-the-knee heeled boots. One photo pictured the supermodel wearing a cheetah print long-sleeve shirt dress with mid-calf red leather booties.

Perhaps her sexiest photo from the shoot was when she wore a black fur midi coat that was left completely open on the side revealing her toned leg and high-waisted black underwear. She styled the jacket with knee-high, light blue leather heeled boots.

Helena gushed about working with the brand, “I love that as a woman designing luxury footwear for other women, Tamara Mellon is synonymous with modern, cool, and most importantly, comfortable shoes. Wearing a pair of Tamara Mellon shoes feels effortless, I love wearing the boots with a short dress and the high heels are perfect for dancing all night which is very rare for a pair of sexy heels. We had a great day shooting the F/W ’22 campaign, from the flat boots to the platform heels, there wasn’t a style that I didn’t want to take home.”