Helena Christensen, 53, Rocks Nothing But A Blazer & Heels In Sexy Shoe Campaign

Helena Christensen looked stunning when she rocked nothing but a blazer & heels for a sexy new shoe campaign.

August 23, 2022 9:40AM EDT
Helena Christensen Dom Perignon X Born This Way Foundation Charity dinner, Arrivals, New York, USA - 13 Nov 2021
Helena Christensen looks stunning as she stars in a new campaign for luxury shoe brand, Tamara Mellon. The 53-year-old Danish model showcases the fashion firm's new Fall/Winter 2022 collection on the streets of New York City. The new line is said to take "inspiration from the beauty of the night sky". "I first met Helena working on a British Vogue shoot in Venice in the 90’s, very early in my career in fashion," said founder Tamara Mellon. "I have always admired Helena’s work and outstanding personal achievements — for me her elegance and unique sense of style make her the quintessential Tamara Mellon woman, which made her a natural fit for our F/W 2022 campaign." Helena said: "I love that as a woman designing luxury footwear for other women, Tamara Mellon is synonymous with modern, cool and most importantly, comfortable shoes. "Wearing a pair of Tamara Mellon shoes feels effortless, I love wearing the boots with a short dress and the high heels are perfect for dancing all night which is very rare for a pair of sexy heels. We had a great day shooting the F/W '22 campaign, from the flat boots to the platform heels, there wasn't a style that I didn't want to take home." The Tamara Mellon Fall/ Winter 2022 Collection is available now at TamaraMellon.com as well at the Los Angeles boutique. Editorial usage. Credit Courtesy of Tamara Mellon / MEGA. 23 Aug 2022 Pictured: Helena Christensen models Tamara Mellon FW2022 collection. Photo credit: Courtesy of Tamara Mellon/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA888533_006.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: Courtesy of Tamara Mellon/MEGA

Helena Christensen always manages to look sexy no matter what she wears and that’s exactly what she did for a new Tamara Mellon Fall/Winter 2022 campaign. The 53-year-old looked sexier than ever in the luxury shoe campaign when she wore a plunging black blazer with nothing underneath.

Helena Christensen looked fabulous in a fitted black plunging blazer with nothing underneath for a new Tamara Mellon Fall/Winter 2022 campaign. (Courtesy of Tamara Mellon/MEGA)

In one photo, Helena wore a fitted black blazer with silver bedazzled lapels and a pair of black strappy heels. She chose to wear nothing underneath the blazer which had a plunging V-neckline that revealed ample cleavage. In another photo, Helena rocked another black blazer that was cropped with shiny lapels. She styled the tiny jacket with a pair of high-waisted black underwear and silver pointed-toe pumps.

In another photo, Helena rocked a black fur coat with nothing but high-waisted black underwear & a pair of blue leather heeled boots. (Courtesy of Tamara Mellon/MEGA)

As if the photos couldn’t get any sexier, Helena posed on the floor wearing a baggy gray cardigan with nothing underneath putting her long legs and entire upper body on display. She styled the gray cardigan with a pair of tan leather over-the-knee heeled boots. One photo pictured the supermodel wearing a cheetah print long-sleeve shirt dress with mid-calf red leather booties.

As if the photos of Helena couldn’t get any sexier, the model wore a baggy gray cardigan with no pants & a pair of over-the-knee brown leather heeled boots. (Courtesy of Tamara Mellon/MEGA)

Perhaps her sexiest photo from the shoot was when she wore a black fur midi coat that was left completely open on the side revealing her toned leg and high-waisted black underwear. She styled the jacket with knee-high, light blue leather heeled boots.

Helena gushed about working with the brand, “I love that as a woman designing luxury footwear for other women, Tamara Mellon is synonymous with modern, cool, and most importantly, comfortable shoes. Wearing a pair of Tamara Mellon shoes feels effortless, I love wearing the boots with a short dress and the high heels are perfect for dancing all night which is very rare for a pair of sexy heels. We had a great day shooting the F/W ’22 campaign, from the flat boots to the platform heels, there wasn’t a style that I didn’t want to take home.”

