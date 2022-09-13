Helena Christensen, 53, Sparkles In A Gold Dress As She Models At ‘Vogue’s’ NYFW Show

Helena Christensen made her return to the runway at Vogue World during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 12, and it was perfection. The 53-year-old strutted down the catwalk which was the streets of NYC, wearing an off-the-shoulder gold sequin gown with a plunging slit on the side of the skirt that revealed her toned legs.

Helena’s gown featured an off-the-shoulder neckline with a tight bodice while the skirt flowed out into a slit. She accessorized her elegant dress with a pair of black leather combat boots and gorgeous glam. She had her brown hair slicked back into a bun while a sultry smokey eye and glossy nude lip completed her look.

Helena has rocked a slew of stylish outfits while out in NYC for fashion week and just the other day she was out on a walk when she wore a yellow mini dress. The supermodel rocked the long-sleeve mini that was ruched at the chest and cinched in at the waist. She styled the flowy dress with a pair of nude flat sandals and a leather purse.

Not only did she look fabulous in the dress, but she also showed off her new hairstyle. Helena chopped all of her hair off, leaving it at a shoulder-length lob, (long bob), with front bangs. She opted out of any makeup and had her hair down in natural waves.

Helena has been on a roll lately both on and off the runway and just recently she starred in a new Tamara Mellon Fall/Winter 2022 shoe campaign. In the sexy photoshoot, Helena wore a fitted black blazer with silver bedazzled lapels and a pair of black strappy heels. She chose to wear nothing underneath the blazer which had a plunging V-neckline that revealed ample cleavage. In another photo, Helena rocked another black blazer that was cropped with shiny lapels. She styled the tiny jacket with a pair of high-waisted black underwear and silver pointed-toe pumps.